EFL Saturday Acca: Back NTT20's League One and Two 7/1 treble

Port Vale are winless in their last 14 games

Northampton have picked up just two points in their last five

Notts Co and Salford rank joint-top for goals conceded in League Two

A crunch relegation clash in League One, neither of these sides come into Saturday's game in any kind of form. Darren Moore's arrival at Vale Park has done nothing to arrest their slide back into League Two, having taken just four points in their last fourteen, winless, games.

For Burton it's six winless and just the one point in that time, but they were unfortunate when beaten at Exeter last time out and have shown much more in their recent defeats than their opponents here. Their record at home against the poorer teams in League One is decent, with six of their ten wins this season against outside the top 8 at The Pirelli.

They can add to that tally here in what would be a huge three points for their survival chances.

It's around this time of year that some teams head up to the attic and pull down that box containing beach towels, swimming trunks and a couple of rackets with a small rubber ball. Cobblers could be in sandals fairly soon, with a brief dalliance with the play-offs short-lived and setting them on the hunt for a holiday rebound.

Two points in their last five due to a sharp decline in performance level, Peterborough showed what a decent League One outfit can do to them in the 5-1 win a couple of weeks ago.

Derby are now in the box seat for a top two finish having beaten Bolton last time out, and will have their sights on winning the League One title with a game against leaders Portsmouth on the horizon. A win here would close the gap to two points and they should have enough quality to cast Northampton further out to sea.

This is a game between League Two's two entertainers and goals must be on the agenda. Notts Co rank 2nd for goals scored over the season and top for goals conceded, albeit joint with their opponents here.

Since Karl Robinson was appointed Salford manager on January 5th, Salford rank 2nd for goals scored in the league and top for goals conceded. Nine of their fourteen games under the new boss have hit O3.5, so a trip to the most goal-heavy side must surely yield plenty of goalmouth action, especially as it pits Macaulay Langstaff and Matt Smith against each other in the race for the golden boot.

Back Burton to win, Derby to win and Over 3.5 goals in Notts Co v Salford @ 7/18.00 Bet here

