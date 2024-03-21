England v Brazil: How to back Stones, Foden, Saka and Kane in Three Lions victory

Shut-out possible with Stones a rock

Foden and Saka must start, and we can profit

Kane to score, as per

Though there are a couple of friendlies directly leading into Euro 2024 this next week is essentially Gareth Southgate's last chance to assess his squad options ahead of the summer. Furthermore, should he wish to introduce any tactical or formational tweaks the time to do so is now, not June.

All of which places some doubt over who starts against Brazil on Saturday evening, and who is selected to face Belgium three days later.

The England boss, however, has previous for going strong in the first of two friendlies, then handing out debuts in the second, and on this basis - fitness permitting - we can assume the following quartet will feature at Wembley at the weekend.

If so, even the five-time World Cup winning Selecao should be worried, given the superb form each player is in.

John Stones

The Barnsley Beckenbauer has endured a frustrating stop-start campaign, littered with injuries. A hip problem meant that his season didn't begin in earnest until October. An ankle complaint set him back around the new year just as he was getting up to full speed.

With these issues now resolved, however, what we've witnessed in recent weeks is a return to the Stones of last season, the Rolls Royce defender who steps into midfield and beyond, to ensure the greatest level of control for Pep Guardiola's creation.

Granted, the 29-year-old is typically more restrained for his country, deployed as a straightforward centre-back, but pertinently we recall Manchester City's thumping of Real Madrid last May in the Champions League.

On the night, Vinicius Jr - Brazil's main attacking threat this Saturday - had a nightmare, because if he came inside, there was Stones to calmly disarm him. If he went down the line he inevitably lost in a foot-race against Kyle Walker.

At one point, the winger approached Carlo Ancelotti, his arms flailing in the air. 'What more can I do?' he seemed to be saying, and that bodes very well for Wembley.

Lastly, Stones' importance within the England set-up should not be under-stated. In the last seven games in which he's featured the Three Lions have won six. In the last seven he's missed they have won only two.

Back England to win to nil @ 21/10 Bet here

Phil Foden

For a good while Foden was viewed as England's great generational talent, a player to build a tournament-winning team around. Yet such lofty claims have quietened of late, ever since the stratospheric rise of Jude Bellingham, or more accurately the immense hype has transferred across wholesale to the Real Madrid megastar.

Which is ironic because the Foden of now is infinitely superior to the boy wonder who could produce fireworks on occasion.

This season a more complete midfielder has emerged, one who has regularly outshone the esteemed likes of Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City, as illustrated by his club-high seven Man of the Match awards.

Most impressive of his stats may be his 88.6% pass completion rate considering the adventure and risk behind each of them. Additionally, Foden has averaged two key passes per 90 and 1.52 successful take-ons.

Only four top-flight players have committed to more shots and he has won 32 corners as a consequence.

Back Phil Foden to have 2+ shots on target @ 13/53.60 Bet here

Bukayo Saka

The flying winger has contributed a direct goal involvement every 98 minutes in the league this season and his prolificacy is only sharpening as the campaign enters the final straight. In his last nine league outings, Saka has converted eight and assisted three times.

Having established himself several times over as an invaluable foil to Kane - Saka's last three international assists were for England's record goal-scorer - Arsenal's most potent weapon will be relishing the prospect of taking on the veteran Danilo under the Wembley lights. If he carries over his current club form then the Juventus defender is in for a torrid 90 minutes.

English Premier League - Top 10 Chances Created Powered by





Saka's 2.7 chances created per game is a return up there with the best of them and intriguingly seven of his 13 strikes this term for the Gunners have come in the first-half.

Back Bukayo Saka to assist anytime @ 3/14.00 Bet here

Harry Kane

England's talismanic striker is a doubt for Saturday, a twisted ankle leaving him training away from the group as recently as Wednesday, focusing on gym work.

We've been here before though, and Kane's desperation to play for his country has previously seen him through.

Should he start, the forward who has scored 30.7% of England's goals since the last Euro Championships brings with him a strike-rate from the Bundesliga that is little short of ridiculous.

His 31 league goals so far is already a record-breaking tally for a debut season in the German top-flight and remarkably he still has eight games to add to it further.

All told, with nine assists thrown into the mix too, Kane has contributed a direct goal involvement every 57 minutes for Bayern in 2023/24.