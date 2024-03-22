Bet Builder Tips: Back Maguire and Foden shot lines in 15/1 England v Brazil best bet

No Kane, no Brazil big-guns, expect a low goal count

Maguire has had 19 shots in last 14 England starts

Add Foden to the mix for a 15/1 16.00 Bet Builder

England v Brazil

Saturday, 19:00

Live on Channel 4

Leg 1: Under 2.5 goals

Don't get lured in by the glamour of this fixture. I'm expecting the friendliest of friendly encounters despite the England v Brazil tag.

The timing of these international friendlies are unfortunate for all concerned. No matter how much players will speak on the record about this being an important game, there will be thoughts of the domestic run-in and club managers telling them to "go easy" at the forefront of their minds.

Harry Kane looks set to rest his ankle and Bukayo Saka has gone back to Arsenal with a minor knock.

Meanwhile, Brazil head coach Dorival Junior has lost Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes, Ederson, Alisson, Marquinhos and Casemiro all to injury scares. In an ideal world both managers would want to use this game as a barometer of where their best XI's are at but it's now becoming just another game where fringe players have a chance to stake their claim. That can lead to disjointed patterns of play, an obvious drop in quality and a strong likelihood of the game drifting for large parts at a stadium that can suck the life of games.

It's why the under goal line looks the staple of any Bet Builder. The market has moved to 8/111.73 for under 2.5 goals and I'll be surprised if that doesn't go very close. Kane's influence and addiction to goals will obviously be missed whilst Brazil arrive low on confidence in Dorival Junior's methods having lost the last three games and scoring just three times in their last five matches.

Leg 2: Harry Maguire +1 shot

Trying to read the mind of Gareth Southgate in terms of team selection makes life quite tricky when it comes to finding profitable betting plays for a piece of this nature but there is one department he can be relied on - to pick Harry Maguire.

I'm not going to get into whether that is the correct move for the national side, although the ridicule generated his way is grossly unfair for a player that been at the heart of the most sustained period of success an English national side has arguably ever had.

When on song, he is a colossus of a dual winner, and few defend their box with the same level of authority. He remains a key player for Southgate, who knows the weapons Magurie brings to the table. For starters, set pieces. England are so deadly from them - and that's no fluke with Maguire the focal point. Get it in the mixer. Maguire is seen as such an important player for Southgate due to him bringing such bonus attacking threat to the table.

Maguire has scored seven goals in 62 caps for his country and remains one of a few select players to score in two different knockout matches at major tournaments for England (vs Sweden and Ukraine).

However, it's been 20 games since he last found the net for England - not for the want of trying having had 19 shots his last 14 starts for England. The tactic from every corner or free-kick routine revolves around Maguire being the first point of contact, meaning you always get a great run for your money in the player shots market where Maguire is concerned. This game will be no different. He is a juicy 4/15.00 for at least one shot on target, which gives our overall price a hefty boost as we look to enjoy a potentially quiet affair at Wembley.

Leg 3: Phil Foden +1 shot on target

The time is now for Phil Foden in an England shirt, isn't it?

He should be circling the Euro 2024 tournament as one in which he makes it is. Transfering domestic form to the national stage has always been a struggle for some of the nation's most outstanding talents - some could never achieve it. Yet this enviroment for Foden is condusive for him to showcase what he's all about. Southgate isn't perfect but he provides the platform and has created a culture for the best English talent to thrive under his watch.

It's a tad flabbergasting that Foden has made just 20 starts for England, earning 31 caps in total and scoring just four goals. That must change. But this is a different Foden this season - a player that has matured into a key figure at Manchester City.

He has arguably been the best player in the Premier League over the past three months and his attacking output is monstrous. In his last 16 starts for City, he's scored 11 goals. But it's his shots data that really stands out, posting 70 shots in those 16 matches at a wild rate of 4.3 per 90.

Of those 70 efforts, 30 have hit the target meaning he's producing a rate of 1.8 shots on target per 90. Southgate is surely going to thrust him into the forefront of England's play on Saturday whether that would be from the right or hopefully in a central free role.

With confidence flowing, Foden could light up Wembley and his price of 4/71.57 for at least one shot on target rates as a tasty addition to the Bet Builder.

Back Under 2.5 goals, Maguire 1+ shot on target & Foden 1+ shot on target @ 15/116.00 Bet here

