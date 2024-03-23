England v Brazil: Back 7/2, 9/5 and 9/2 tips at Wembley

Back the score draw at Wembley at 7/2 4.50

It's never a great international window this one just as the domestic season is entering the final furlong, but with both Euro 2024 and the Copa America coming up this summer England and Brazil do have preparations to get right.

Garteh Southgate added Kobbie Mainoo late on to join a squad without too many other real surprises - and not too many spots up for grabs in his presumed starting XI for Germany.

Harry Kane's ankle injury could mean he's rested until at least next week's friendly with Belgium - giving Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and even Jarrod Bowen the chance to press their claims for a forward spot as his chief back-up.

The hosts are 5/61.84 favourites to win as new Brazil coach Dorival brings a team that's lost three straight World Cup qualifiers and is without Neymar and first-choice goalkeepers Ederson and Alisson.

It's 13/53.60 on the draw, which is always in play in friendly matches, while Brazil are a huge price at 3/14.00 as they still have the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Richarlison as big goal threats.

The five-time World Cup winners have won nine of their last 10 away friendlies and have lost just once in 11 meetings with England so won't fear Wembley despite their problems.

I can see both teams scoring at 3/4, which has landed in seven of 10 Brazil games and four of six for England but expected changes in the second half could mute what could actually be a decent game to start off.

Bellingham to star for hosts

Even of Kane plays, hopefully Southgate will use this opportunity to build his side around Jude Bellingham and allow him as free a role in midfield, or just behind a striker, as possible.

He's England's biggest talent and already being Real Madrid's top scorer and talisman is some achievement - one which could be matched if he unleashes his full potential on the Euros this summer.

Bellingham is 9/52.80 to score anytime and add a 22nd goal of an incredible season - and with also 11 assists he can be backed at 6/52.20 for a goal or assist at Wembley.

Check the all-important team sheets to see the Kane situation, as both Ivan Toney at 11/102.11 or Ollie Watkins at 7/52.40 would be worth backing if either starts.

Jarrod Bowen, who is 13/82.63 to score, is a player I really like but even without Bukayo Saka Southgate will likely look at Foden, Rashford and even Cole Palmer to get first crack at the wide forward slots.

Back Bruno for Brazil

There's some eye-catching odds about for Brazil's star forwards to get in on the goals, with Bellingham's Real Madrid team-mates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo priced at 3/14.00 and 7/24.50 respectively.

It's no goals in three for Richarlison after nine in 10 for the Spurs forward, who is on a seven-game drought for Brazil after previously netting 10 in 9. He's 16/54.20 to end that drought.

Let's not overlook Barcelona man Raphinha here though either, especially in terms of shooting as the former Leeds man loves to have a go at goal whenever he can.

He's hit the target in his last four internationals and in seven of his last nine - three of those being multiple shots on target. So getting odds-against at 11/102.11 for just 1+ shot on target is worth backing.

Bruno Guimaraes is best backed in the fouls market - with the Newcastle man giving away 2+ fouls in four of his last five. Back him at 13/82.63 for another 2+ fouls.