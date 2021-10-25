Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place

Spezia v Genoa: Goals in store

Spezia 2.6613/8 v Genoa 2.9215/8, the Draw 3.55

17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

The Tuesday football menu begins with an Italian appetiser as two clubs near the bottom of Serie A meet in a match-up that should produce goals...

Chloe Beresford says: "There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Spezia's last six league games, while eight of Genoa's last nine Serie A matches have also seen over 2.5 goals.

"Genoa's opponents scored at least twice in each of those encounters too, so it is no surprise that the Infogol model is giving the visitors just a 33% chance of winning."

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Chelsea v Southampton: Blues will win again

Chelsea 1.422/5 v Southampton 8.415/2, the Draw 4.67/2

19:45

The Blues are in brilliant form and, while Thomas Tuchel will probably rest key players here, the hosts should have too much for Saints.

Dan Fitch says: "Chelsea remain top of the Premier League, having cruised to a 7-0 win over Norwich at the weekend. This was despite being without their two injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

"Southampton made life tough for Chelsea when they met at Stamford Bridge at the start of the month, with the hosts needing two late goals to clinch a 3-1 victory.

"Ralph Hasenhuttl's rotation against Sheffield United in the last round, suggests that they will struggle to do so again and the hosts are 2.255/4 to win half-time/full-time."

AC Milan v Torino: Leaders to beat Torino again

AC Milan v Torino

Tuesday October 26, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

Serie A leaders AC Milan are 4.77/2 for the Italian title ahead of their Tuesday night match against a team they usually enjoy playing.

Chloe Beresford says: "Despite a lengthy injury list, Milan go into this midweek round sitting level with Napoli at the top of the Serie A table after winning nine of their last 10 league games. They also boast an impressive record against Tuesday's opponents, losing just two of the last 30 meetings with Torino in all competitions.

"The Granata have also failed to score in any of the last four encounters between these two sides, while there have been under 2.5 goals scored in eight of Torino's last 10 away games in Serie A.

"Armed with that knowledge, the tip here is to back Milan to win to nil at odds of 2.757/4."

Arsenal v Leeds: Gunners will extend unbeaten run and make cup quarters

Arsenal 1.674/6 v Leeds 5.04/1, the Draw 4.03/1

19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Arsenal are on a good run while opponents Leeds have been struggling, so it should make sense to back Mikel Arteta's men at the Emirates.

Dan Fitch says: "Arsenal are in better form than Leeds and may well field a team that is closer to their strongest XI. Not only do Leeds have injuries, but Bielsa rotated fairly heavily in the last round against Fulham.

"Arsenal are obviously stronger opposition and Bielsa may take this game more seriously. Yet for Leeds, a cup run is perhaps not quite as appealing as it will be for Arsenal, at a time when they are currently near the relegation zone. Arsenal are 2.77/4 to win half-time/full-time, having been ahead at the break in each of their last two games.

"Arteta's team have conceded three goals in those two games. Both teams to score is priced at 1.84/5. Their last three home games have all seen four goals scored. Over 3.5 goals is 3.211/5, while over 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.875/6."

Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao: Hosts to lose unbeaten run

Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao

Tuesday, 20:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Both of these midtable sides in Spain's La Liga have been in decent form recently but it could be the hosts who come out on top and continue their climb up the table.

Tom Victor says: "Athletic were particularly impressive last time out, with a display against Villarreal which probably warranted a bigger victory, and they can build on that result against an Espanyol side who saw their winning run ended by a Darío Benedetto equaliser for Elche.

"While just three points separate these sides ahead of their meeting on Tuesday, the visitors' 1.00 xGA average has been accompanied by even fewer in the goals against column, and this can help them prevail."

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under