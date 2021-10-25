Serie A Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Spezia and Juventus to be among the goals in GW10

Relegation battle already?

Venezia v Salernitana

Tuesday October 26, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

This match sees two teams who have recorded just three wins between them go head to head at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, and even at this early stage it has the feeling of being a six-pointer. The Infogol model gives the home side a 37% chance of winning and a 36% chance of the away side taking the victory which - added to the obvious pressure of a relegation battle - perhaps makes a draw the most likely outcome.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Goals in store?

Spezia v Genoa

Tuesday October 26, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Spezia's last six league games, while eight of Genoa's last nine Serie A matches have also seen over 2.5 goals. Genoa's opponent's scored at least twice in each of those encounters too, so it is no surprise that the Infogol model is giving the visitors just a 33% chance of winning.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Injury-hit Milan keep rolling

AC Milan v Torino

Tuesday October 26, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

A lengthy injury list has not hindered Milan's progress, the Rossoneri going into this midweek round sitting level with Napoli at the top of the Serie A table. They have won nine of their last 10 league games and boast an impressive record against Torino, losing just two of the last 30 meetings between these two sides in all competitions.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Tough task for Struggling Sass

Juventus v Sassuolo

Wednesday October 27, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Sassuolo are enduring a tough start to the season, winning just three of their nine games so far and managing just four points in the four away games they have played thus far. Meanwhile, Juventus have recorded four wins and a draw in their last five matches in all competitions, conceding just one goal in that time and looking tough to break down under Max Allegri.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Atalanta at it again?

Sampdoria v Atalanta

Wednesday October 27, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 2

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in each of Sampdoria's last seven games in Serie A, while Atalanta have won five of their last six away matches. There have been over 2.5 goals scored in those games too, and the Infogol model gives the visitors here a 59% chance of victory and a 56% chance of over 2.5 goals.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Igor Tudor revenge game?

Udinese v Hellas Verona

Wednesday October 27, 17:30

Live on BT Sport 3

Having been let go by Udinese in both 2018 and 2019, Hellas Verona boss Igor Tudor will have a point to prove here. His team have lost just one of their last six matches, and notched a superb 4-1 over Lazio at the weekend to continue their record of seeing over 2.5 goals in each of their last six games. That might well continue here, breaking the traditionally low scoring nature of this fixture that has seen under 2.5 goals scored in eight of the last nine meetings between these two sides in all competitions.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Roma back on track?

Cagliari v AS Roma

Wednesday October 27, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 3

This is potentially a huge game for Roma, who have lost to Juventus and Bodoe/Glimt then drawn with Napoli in their last three outings. Jose Mourinho needs a positive result, and will be pleased to learn that the Giallorossi have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine away matches against Cagliari in all competitions.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Inter too good for minnows

Empoli v Inter

Wednesday October 27, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 2

According to the Infogol model, Inter have a 64% chance to win this match and just a 15% chance of defeat. It is easy to see why given that the Nerazzurri have lost just two of their last 31 Serie A matches, and have won each of their last seven meetings with Empoli in all competitions. They have also kept a clean sheet in their last matches away to Empoli, while the Tuscan minnows have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six home matches against Inter in all competitions.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under

Lazio strong at home

Lazio v Fiorentina

Wednesday October 27, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

It has been a turbulent start to the season for Lazio. They have managed just one win and one draw in five away games, but have notched three wins and a draw in their four matches on home soil. In fact, the Rome-based outfit have won 15 of their last 17 Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico, and have seen over 2.5 goals scored in 9 of their last 11 games there. They have also secured a victory in each of their last four home games against Fiorentina in all competitions.

BTTS? Yes

Over/Under 2.5? Over

Napoli keep flying high

Napoli v Bologna

Thursday October 28, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Napoli are undefeated in their last 18 matches and have yet to lose this season. They have also kept a clean sheet in five of their last six matches in Serie A, while their opponents on Thursday evening have failed to win any of their last eight away matches. It is therefore no surprise that the Infogol model gives Bologna just a 15% chance of a win here, and a far higher chance of under 2.5 goals than the odds might suggest.

BTTS? No

Over/Under 2.5? Under