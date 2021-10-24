Arsenal v Leeds: Gunners will extend unbeaten run and make cup quarters

Arsenal 1.674/6 v Leeds 5.04/1; The Draw 4.03/1

Tuesday 26 October, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

Arsenal building unbeaten run

Arsenal come into this EFL Cup fourth round tie off the back of some good results.

The Gunners beat Aston Villa 3-1 at home on Friday night, which extended their unbeaten run to seven games (W5 D2). That run hasn't always looked convincing, with Arsenal needing an extremely late equaliser to draw 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Monday, but after a poor start they are now up in the top half of the Premier League.

With Arsenal not is Europe this season, the domestic cups represent not just a route back into European competition, but also the only realistic chance of silverware. Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup in his first season in charge of the club and winning more silverware would help to cement his position.

Kiernan Tierney is a doubt, having missed the game with Aston Villa with an ankle problem. Granit Xhaka is definitely out with a knee injury.

Injuries taking toll on slim Leeds squad

Leeds are finding their second season back in the top flight, more difficult than their first.

They needed a last-gasp penalty from Rodrigo to claim a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Saturday. That leaves them in 17th place in the Premier League, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds have only won two of their eleven games across all competitions (D5 L4). One of those victories came against Crewe in the second round of the EFL Cup, which was followed by a 0-0 draw at the Championship side Fulham, who they beat on penalties.

Injuries are causing a big problem for Leeds, with Marcelo Bielsa preferring a small squad. Luke Ayling, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford are all out, while Raphinha picked up an injury against Wolves.

Gunners can fire early

Arsenal are the 1.674/6 favourites, with the draw at 4.03/1 and Leeds at 5.04/1.

That seems a fair price for Arsenal. They're in better form than Leeds and may well field a team that is closer to their strongest XI. Not only do Leeds have injuries, but Bielsa rotated fairly heavily in the last round against Fulham.

Arsenal are obviously stronger opposition and Bielsa may take this game more seriously. Yet for Leeds, a cup run is perhaps not quite as appealing as it will be for Arsenal, at a time when they are currently near the relegation zone. Arsenal are 2.77/4 to win half-time/full-time, having been ahead at the break in each of their last two games.

Goals have been flowing at the Emirates

Arteta's team have conceded three goals in those two games. Both teams to score is priced at 1.84/5.

Their last three home games have all seen four goals scored. Over 3.5 goals is 3.211/5, while over 2.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.875/6.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is the favourite to score at 2.15, just ahead of Alexandre Lacazette at 2.26/5. For Leeds, Rodrigo is priced at 4.57/2.