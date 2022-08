Nottingham Forest v West Ham: Go low on goals



Nottginham 4.47/2 v West Ham 1.9520/21, the Draw 3.7511/4

14:00

Live on Sky Premier League

Jamie Pacheco says: "Given what we saw last week and that they're going to take time to find their feet, the odds on the home win look like a price to avoid.

Further proof of that, as Opta tell us, is that they're unbeaten there in eight top flight visits to the City Ground. You'd have to go back to 1986 for the last time Forest beat them and that was under Brian Clough.

"And West Ham have a good record against promoted sides, winning 10 of their last 14 but somewhat spoiling what could have been an even better record by losing twice to Brentford last term.

"But there's a good reason as to why that's not a great bet, either. The Hammers are currently on a poor run and have won just one of their last eight, securing solely two draws in that period. They're also on a two-match losing streak. They haven't lost three in a row since June 2020, also Opta."

Read James Pacheco's full match preview here.

Chelsea v Tottenham: Conte to enjoy Stamford Bridge return

Chelsea 2.3411/8 v Tottenham 3.3512/5, the Draw 3.55

16:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Kevin Hatchard says: "I'm going to start with Under 3.5 Goals, as none of the last seven PL meetings between the sides have featured four goals or more, and five of those have stayed under the 2.5 goals line.

"I'll add in Son Heung-Min to have a shot on target, and Dejan Kulusevski just to have a shot. In his entire PL career of 233 games, Son averages exactly one shot on target per match, and last term he had 49 shots on target in 35 league appearances.

"Meanwhile, the in-form Kulusevski has had 28 shots in 19 PL games for Spurs, and he had two goal attempts last week. That combo gives us a price of 2.447/5, but you can boost it to a chunky 5.73 if you throw in Spurs defender Cristian Romero to be shown a card. The Argentine has been an uncompromising presence since arriving at the club from Italy, and has picked up eight yellow cards in 23 PL games."

Read Kevin Hatchard's full match preview here.

Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 9/1 Chelsea win

Tom Victor says: "It's hard to ignore Chelsea's record in this fixture when predicting the result at Stamford Bridge. However, two defeats in their last three home London derbies - after two in the previous 17 - may give the visitors hope.

"Spurs' opening weekend victory continues a fine run of form dating back to the end of last season, when they sealed their top four finish on the final day. Four wins on the spin have come with 13 goals scored and just one conceded.

"They also have 17 points from nine away games since losing at Stamford Bridge back in January, with that run including an impressive point away to title-chasing Liverpool and a last-gasp victory at Manchester City. Still, in addition to the league double last season, Chelsea won both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final against Spurs - without conceding a goal - before losing to Liverpool at Wembley."

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg: Magic Musiala to shine

Bayern Munich 1.171/6 v Wolfsburg 19.5, the Draw 10.09/1

16:30

Live on Sky Sports

Kevin Hatchard says: "Julian Nagelsmann wants to make Bayern more flexible and fluid in attack, and the arrival of the outstanding Sadio Mané from Liverpool has helped that already. Mané has scored in both of his competitive appearances already, and his dizzying work-rate, strength and intelligence are proving a potent combination.

"Bayern deployed a fantastic four in attack in Leipzig and in Frankfurt, with Serge Gnabry and Mané leading the attack, while Thomas Müller and teenage titan Jamal Musiala supported them. Müller is still an assist machine, while Musiala remains one of the most exciting young players in Europe. He is skilful, intelligent, a team player and a workhorse.

"Across the last 16 Bundesliga meetings with Wolfsburg, Bayern have scored an incredible 60 goals. Given that I expect Musiala to start here, he looks overpriced in the To Score market at 2.47/5, and he has already netted three goals across his first two games."

Read Kevin Hatchard's Bundesliga tips here.

Lazio v Bologna: hosts to prevail in goalfest

Lazio 1.635/8 v Bologna 5.95/1, the Draw 4.47/2

17:30

BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "Lazio are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Bologna, and have an excellent home record, losing just three of their last 32 Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico.

"They are also unbeaten in each of their last six meetings with the Rossoblu, while Maurizio Sarri's men ended last season on a hot streak by scoring 2+ goals in each of their last four outings.

"Indeed, Lazio have seen over 2.5 goals scored in 20 of their last 25 league games, so the tip here is to back Lazio to win and over 2.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 2.0811/10."

Read Chloe Beresford's full tipping preview here.

Almeria v Real Madrid: Benzema can add value to champions win

Almeria 8.07/1 v Real Madrid 1.4640/85, the Draw 5.14/1

21:00

Premier Sports 1

Dan Fitch says: "Real lifted the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, with a 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. David Alaba opened the scoring in the first-half, before Karim Benzema clinched victory in the second-half with his 324th goal for the club, meaning that he has now outscored Raul.

"Backing Benzema to score again seems a smart way to add value to a Real win against an Almeria side that have just been promoted to La Liga as Segunda Division champions. You can back a Bet Builder treble of a Real Madrid win, Benzema to score and 'No' in both teams to score at 4.216/5."

Read Dan Fitch's full La Liga tipping preview right here.