Lazio goal fest?



Lazio v Bologna

Saturday August 13, 17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Lazio are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Bologna, and have an excellent home record, losing just three of their last 32 Serie A matches at the Stadio Olimpico.

They are also unbeaten in each of their last six meetings with the Rossoblu, while Maurizio Sarri's men ended last season on a hot streak by scoring 2+ goals in each of their last four outings.

Indeed, Lazio have seen over 2.5 goals scored in 20 of their last 25 league games, so the tip here is to back Lazio to win and over 2.5 goals, a market which is available at odds of 2.0811/10.

Dybala loves smaller sides

Salernitana v AS Roma

Sunday August 14, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Ending last season with victory in the UEFA Conference League was a huge boost to AS Roma, and their confidence will only have increased after an excellent summer on the transfer market.

Among the new signings is Paulo Dybala, a player who has punished Serie A's smaller teams repeatedly over the past few years and who can always be relied upon to grab goals in this type of game.

He has scored two goals in two games v Sunday's opponents and, armed with that knowledge, the tip here is simply to Paulo Dybala to score any time, a market that is currently available at odds of 5/4.

Juventus v Sassuolo

Monday August 15, 19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Juventus have to wait until the final match of the round to get their season underway, and the Old Lady will be hoping to get her 2022/23 campaign off to the best possible start.

Their opponents here should provide an ideal opportunity for that, the Bianconeri notching four wins and a draw in their last five home matches against Sassuolo.

What's more, Juve have lost just one of their last 12 matches overall against the Neroverdi, and will also be looking to get striker Dusan Vlahovic among the goals immediately.

With that in mind, the tip here is to back Juventus to win and Vlahovic to score at any time, a market available at 6/5.