Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 9/1 Chelsea win
Tom Victor
13 August 2022
4 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-13T15:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-13T15:46:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sterling-chelsea.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews a big London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur... Chelsea and Tottenham will both be happy with their results on the opening weekend of the season, but Sunday's London derby will provide a big test for both sides. Thomas Tuchel's Blues needed a Jorginho penalty to overcome a stubborn Everton side at Goodison Park, but Spurs' path to the top of the Premier League table was a little more straightforward. Despite an early scare through James Ward-Prowse's goal for Southampton, Antonio Conte's team responded with four goals of their own to show their attacking chops. The weekend game at Stamford Bridge will allow Antonio Conte to put his current team to the test against his old employers. Both sides will have a top-four finish in their sights at a minimum - the pair are odds-on to achieve that - and it's a chance for first blood for the two London high-flyers. The stats Chelsea lost to Tottenham the last time Conte was in the Blues' dugout for this fixture, with two second-half goals from Dele Alli giving Spurs a 3-1 comeback victory in April 2018. Spurs won the next meeting as well, but six of the seven since have brought Chelsea wins. That 2018 victory was Spurs' only win at Chelsea in their last 37 trips to Stamford Bridge, though the visitors may take inspiration from Brighton breaking their Man Utd away hoodoo last weekend. Conte was unable to buck the trend last season, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva enough to help the Blues complete a league double after beating Nuno's Spurs in north London in September. It's the second successive game in which Chelsea will face one of their former managers, with Frank Lampard in the opposition dugout last weekend. They were the first team to do so since, well, Chelsea themselves, back in 2016, when José Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri took on their old employers. One of the positives for the visitors may come in the form of Harry Kane's derby record. Only Thierry Henry has scored more goals in London derbies than the England captain, but he hasn't netted against the west London side since November 2018. That was the last time any Spurs player scored a Premier League goal against Chelsea, though they have scored through an own goal in that period. The transfers Chelsea looked for a while as though they would go into the opening weekend with just two signings to their name. They were two vastly experienced arrivals, though, with England forward Raheem Sterling joining from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly moving to Stamford Bridge after eight years with Napoli. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954110/"] On the eve of the season, though, they made three further additions. United States international prospect Gaga Slonina and England under-19 star Carney Chukwuemeka are perhaps longer-term prospects, but left-back Marc Cucurella - who cost more than £50m - is one for the here and now.Spurs, by contrast, did most of their business early. Six senior stars have joined, including loanee Clément Lenglet, at a combined cost of just under £100m. The most expensive of the six, Richarlison, missed the victory over Southampton due to a suspension incurred when he was still an Everton player. The Brazil international could now feature, though he will have a tough time taking the place of January signing Dejan Kulusevski. Sweden forward Kulusevski has nine assists since joining in an initial loan from Juventus, on top of his six Premier League goals. If he sets up another goal on Sunday, he will become only the second player to reach 10 assists in his first 20 Premier League games since Opta started recording the stat, with Brett Emerton of Blackburn standing alone. Chelsea v Spurs Prediction [matchPredictions url="hhttps://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954110/"] It's hard to ignore Chelsea's record in this fixture when predicting the result at Stamford Bridge. However, two defeats in their last three home London derbies - after two in the previous 17 - may give the visitors hope. Spurs' opening weekend victory continues a fine run of form dating back to the end of last season, when they sealed their top four finish on the final day. Four wins on the spin have come with 13 goals scored and just one conceded. They also have 17 points from nine away games since losing at Stamford Bridge back in January, with that run including an impressive point away to title-chasing Liverpool and a last-gasp victory at Manchester City. Still, in addition to the league double last season, Chelsea won both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final against Spurs - without conceding a goal - before losing to Liverpool at Wembley. Against any other opponent, Conte and Tottenham would certainly feel confident of picking up a result when you consider their recent form. The biggest challenge may be mental, though, with the numbers - and the history, both recent and not so recent - favouring Tuchel's hosts.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/sterling-chelsea.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tom Victor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sterling-chelsea.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/sterling-chelsea.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sterling-chelsea.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/sterling-chelsea.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Raheem Sterling Chelsea"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Raheem Sterling will be chasing his first Premier League goal for Chelsea</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 14 Aug, 16:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur", "description" : "Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 14 August 2022: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2022-08-14 16:30", "endDate": "2022-08-14 16:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Stamford Bridge", "address" : "Stamford Bridge" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Chelsea", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Tottenham Hotspur", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200236969" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.200236969","entry_title":"Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 9\/1 Chelsea win"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.200236969">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Big%20Match%20Focus%3A%20How%20to%20back%20a%209%2F1%20Chelsea%20win&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fchelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fchelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fchelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fchelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fchelsea-v-tottenham-hotspur-predictions-betting-tips-how-to-back-a-9-1-chelsea-win-110822-1015.html&text=Premier%20League%20Big%20Match%20Focus%3A%20How%20to%20back%20a%209%2F1%20Chelsea%20win" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews a big London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"That 2018 victory was Spurs' only win at Chelsea in their last 37 trips to Stamford Bridge, though the visitors may take inspiration from Brighton breaking their Man Utd away hoodoo last weekend."</blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><p>Chelsea and Tottenham will both be <strong>happy with their results</strong> on the opening weekend of the season, but Sunday's London derby will provide a big test for both sides.</p><p>Thomas Tuchel's Blues needed a Jorginho penalty to overcome a stubborn Everton side at Goodison Park, but Spurs' path to the top of the Premier League table was a little more straightforward. Despite <strong>an early scare</strong> through James Ward-Prowse's goal for Southampton, Antonio Conte's team responded with four goals of their own to show their attacking chops.</p><p>The weekend game at Stamford Bridge will allow Antonio Conte to put his current team to the test against his old employers. Both sides will have <strong>a top-four finish</strong> in their sights at a minimum - the pair are <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545792" target="_blank" rel="noopener">odds-on to achieve that </a>- and it's a chance for first blood for the two London high-flyers.</p><h2>The stats</h2><p>Chelsea lost to Tottenham the last time Conte was in the Blues' dugout for this fixture, with two second-half goals from Dele Alli giving Spurs a 3-1 comeback victory in April 2018. Spurs won the next meeting as well, but <strong>six of the seven since</strong> have brought Chelsea wins.</p><p>That 2018 victory was Spurs' only win at Chelsea in their last 37 trips to Stamford Bridge, though the visitors may take inspiration from Brighton breaking their Man Utd away hoodoo last weekend. Conte was unable to buck the trend last season, with goals from <strong>Hakim Ziyech</strong> and <strong>Thiago Silva</strong> enough to help the Blues complete a league double after beating Nuno's Spurs in north London in September.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>It's the second successive game in which Chelsea will face one of their former managers, with Frank Lampard in the opposition dugout last weekend. They were the first team to do so since, well, Chelsea themselves, back in 2016, when José Mourinho and Claudio Ranieri took on their old employers.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>One of the positives for the visitors may come in the form of Harry Kane's derby record. <strong>Only Thierry Henry</strong> has scored more goals in London derbies than the England captain, but he hasn't netted against the west London side since November 2018. That was the last time any Spurs player scored a Premier League goal against Chelsea, though they have scored through an own goal in that period.</p><h2>The transfers</h2><p>Chelsea looked for a while as though they would go into the opening weekend with just two signings to their name. They were two vastly experienced arrivals, though, with England forward <strong>Raheem Sterling</strong> joining from Manchester City and <strong>Kalidou Koulibaly</strong> moving to Stamford Bridge after eight years with Napoli.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">18</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #263483; width: 72%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">7</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">11</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #263483; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">11</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">63</div> <div style="background-color: #FFFFFF;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #263483; width: 61.764705882353%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">39</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Sunday 14 August, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954110/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>On the eve of the season, though, they made three further additions. United States international prospect <strong>Gaga Slonina</strong> and England under-19 star <strong>Carney Chukwuemeka</strong> are perhaps longer-term prospects, but left-back <strong>Marc Cucurella</strong> - who cost more than £50m - is one for the here and now.<br>Spurs, by contrast, did most of their business early. Six senior stars have joined, including loanee <strong>Clément Lenglet</strong>, at a combined cost of just under £100m.</p><p><img alt="richarlison-1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/richarlison-1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The most expensive of the six, <strong>Richarlison</strong>, missed the victory over Southampton due to a suspension incurred when he was still an Everton player. The Brazil international could now feature, though he will have a tough time taking the place of January signing <strong>Dejan Kulusevski</strong>.</p><p>Sweden forward Kulusevski has nine assists since joining in an initial loan from Juventus, on top of his six Premier League goals. If he sets up another goal on Sunday, he will become only the second player to reach 10 assists in his first 20 Premier League games since Opta started recording the stat, with Brett Emerton of Blackburn standing alone.</p><h2><strong>Chelsea v Spurs Prediction</strong></h2><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#4057A3;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Chelsea</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Watford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Norwich City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Burnley</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leicester City</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Sunday 14 August, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="hhttps://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/chelsea-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954110/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>It's hard to ignore Chelsea's record in this fixture when predicting the result at Stamford Bridge. However, two defeats in their last three home London derbies - after two in the previous 17 - may give the visitors hope.</p><p>Spurs' opening weekend victory continues a fine run of form dating back to the end of last season, when they sealed their top four finish on the final day. Four wins on the spin have come with <strong>13 goals scored</strong> and just one conceded.</p><p>They also have 17 points from nine away games since losing at Stamford Bridge back in January, with that run including an impressive point away to title-chasing Liverpool and <strong>a last-gasp victory at Manchester City</strong>. Still, in addition to the league double last season, Chelsea won both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final against Spurs - without conceding a goal - before losing to Liverpool at Wembley.</p><p>Against any other opponent, Conte and Tottenham would certainly feel confident of picking up a result when you consider their recent form. The biggest challenge may be mental, though, with the numbers - and the history, both recent and not so recent - favouring Tuchel's hosts.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p><span>You can get a<strong> £5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. Premier League Results and Betting: Jesus leads the way with home debut brace
The Daily Acca: A 5/1 boost from the Premier League The Daily Acca: A 9/2 boost from the Championship, Bundesliga and La Liga
The Daily Acca: An 11/2 boost that starts at the Hawthorns
The Daily Acca: Sky Blues to win in this 9/2 Carabao Cup treble 