PSG v Tottenham UEFA Super Cup Tips: Three bet builders for Wednesday night up to 40/1

PSG v Tottenham

Wednesday 13 August, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 1

Our UEFA Super Cup final previewer Kevin Hatchard expects PSG to dominate the match and that is understandable. The last six UEFA Super Cup finals have been won by the Champions League winners and PSG have an enviable array of attacking riches. On top of that, Tottenham will be playing for the first time in a competitive match under new manager Thomas Frank.

PSG beat Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal en route to the Champions League final so their manager Luis Enrique knows how to get the better of Premier League opposition. That said, Chelsea beat the French team 3-0 in the final of the Club World Cup.

Ousmane Dembele was the star of PSG's Champions League winning-run and scored against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid en route to the Club World Cup final. He is the favourite to win this year's Ballon d'Or and can do more to cement his position by getting on the scoresheet tonight. Chelsea showed in their win over PSG that they are not impenetrable and, more often than not in the past decade, this match has rewarded BTTS backers.

Recommended Bet Back PSG to win, Dembele to score and BTTS SBK 5/2

You've heard the case for a PSG victory. Now here's something for those readers who believe Tottenham can upset the odds. First of all, we must revisit that Chelsea win and how comprehensively rattled then demolished the French were by the English outfit.

Early goals were crucial, with three in the first-half, so perhaps Frank's men will get on the front foot and try to follow the Blues-print. PSG could be tired from playing in the US and it is important to remember they have had no pre-season until now. Can Spurs catch them cold? Back Tottenham to be leading at half-time and to win the match, just as they did in the Europa League final.

The signing of Mohammed Kudus looks a shrewd move and even more necessary following the injury to James Maddison that means Spurs may have to enter the transfer market again before 1 September. Kudus can start as he means to go on here, so back him for an assist.

Recommended Bet Back Spurs to win first-half, Spurs to win match, Kudus assist SBK 40/1

Two of the last five UEFA Super Cup finals have ended level and gone to penalties but the stat that really stands out is that the last four have all produced under 2.5 goals. And yet we can get 17/102.70 on that outcome here.

There is the potential for a cagey contest tonight, with Spurs under new management and the possibility of fatigue in the PSG ranks.

Both managers will have half-an-eye on the weekend, with Spurs starting in the Premier League against Burnley on Saturday and PSG opening their Ligue 1 campaign against Nantes on Sunday. For all of these reasons, it could pay to back the low-scoring draw.