Football Bet of the Day: Some-ving tells me to back visitors

Visitors can grab a result

Byttorps v Sodra Vings

Tuesday 31 March, 19:30

As exciting as our journey into Swedish amateur football was yesterday, there was a sting in the tail. Our boys Skabersjo took the lead early in the second half at Vastra Ingelstad, only for the hosts to find a swift equaliser.

We hope for better in Sweden today, as Byttorps face Sodra Vings in another friendly. Both teams had strong seasons in Division 5 last term, although only Byttorps won promotion to Division 4.

Byttorps were in the top-flight Allsvenskan as recently as 2008, but things have gone badly wrong for the Boras-based team since then. At least last season was a triumph - Byttorps finished second in Division 5 Sodra, smacking in 103 goals in just 22 league matches. They then won the playoff round, securing promotion to the sixth tier of Swedish football.

Sodra Vings also finished second in their region of Division 5, but they missed out on a place in the higher tier, losing both of their playoff matches. In the season proper, they won 16 of their 22 matches, and only lost three times. Defensively, they were excellent, conceding just 18 goals.

Although Byttorps won promotion last term, and Sodra Vings didn't, there isn't much to choose between them if you look at the last year's results. Byttorps have been made the clear favourites here at [1.61], but I think we should get two of the three possible outcomes on our side by laying the hosts.