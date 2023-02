Man Utd 1.674/6 v West Ham 5.85/1, the Draw 4.1

19:45

Live on ITV1

Paul Higham says: "Such a strong home record means Man Utd are rightly 8/13 favourites. I'd give West Ham much more of a chance of a 4/1 upset if they were higher up the table and less likely to make changes.

"The 3/1 on the draw could be in play - it's not ideal for either but with no replay the tie will at least be settled on the night by extra-time or penalties if needed. Their last FA Cup meeting was settled in extra time here.

"And if West Ham name a strong side then it could go the distance given recent games have been close contests.

"Man Utd are unbeaten in 18 at home, the last 13 of which have seen them score at least twice, but there's sure to be some kind of drop-off after Wembley, so goal expectations should be managed."

Sheff Utd 4.77/2 v Tottenham 1.834/5, the Draw 4.03/1

19:55

Live on BBC1

Jamie Pacheco says: "It's a huge two weeks coming up for Tottenham with a big FA Cup match here, followed by a league game against Wolves and that massive second leg tie against Milan in the Champions League.

"They come into this one after back-to-back 2-0 wins against West Ham and Chelsea. Those were particularly good results considering they're missing the injured trio of Huge Lloris, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur. The latter is almost certainly out for the season.

"They've also being going well despite the poor form of Heung-Min Son. He's now started the last two on the bench, something almost unheard of in his all years at Tottenham. But he may get a chance to rediscover his touch here."

Southampton 1.321/3 v Grimsby 9.89/1, The Draw 5.79/2

19:15

Live on ITV4 and Betfair Live Video

Dan Fitch says: "If there's a team that would seem likely to be on the wrong end of a giant-killing, it's Southampton, who have lost six of their last eight games (W2). League Two's Grimsby, have already pulled off a minor shock by beating Luton and both teams to score is 1.96."

Premier League

Arsenal 1.392/5 v Everton 10.09/1, the Draw 5.39/2

19:45

Max Liu says: "Arsenal can go five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League if they win this game-in-hand against 18th-placed Everton. The Toffees won the corresponding fixture, which was Sean Dyche's first in charge, last month. But playing in front at a whipped up Goodison Park is a very different proposition than a trip to the Emirates for Everton.

"The Gunners have been ruthless there all season, dropping just five points at home. Four of them were dropped in their last two home games (the 3-2 defeat to City and 1-1 draw with Brentford) but the hosts are worthy 1.39 favourites to win on Wednesday.

"Everton's two away matches under Dyche have both ended in 2-0 defeats and I can evisage a similar scenario here. The visitors will be resolute but they won't be able to live with Arsenal's attack, on their own patch, for 90 minutes."

Copa Libertadores

Huracan 1.384/11 v Boston 10.519/2, the Draw 4.216/5

22:00

Nathan Joyes: "Uruguayan outfit Boston River were able to frustrate Huracan at home last week, but in Argentina, it should be a different story. At home, the Argentinian club have been prolific, winning their last seven on the bounce. In those matches, Huracan have kept three clean sheets and scored 18 goals - only failing to score more than once on one occasion.

"Boston River have only managed two wins in their last six matches - which were both ties against Venezuelan club Zamora - who had previously lost 19 of their 20 Libertadores matches. They've lost three of their four domestic matches, failing to score in three of those.

"The home side have an exciting 18-year-old striker in Juan Gauto who may lead the line. However, 23-year-old Nicolas Cordero has scored three goals in five games in 2023 and will also be eager to impress."