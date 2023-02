Manchester City face away day

Cup winners Manchester United host West Ham

Spurs have tricky trip to Sheffield United

Seagulls will soar through

Stoke 7.26/1 v Brighton 1.51/2; The Draw 4.3100/30

Tuesday 28 February, 19:15

Live on ITV4 and Betfair Live Video

Brighton should be fresh for this one, having not played for nine days. They lost in their last outing at home to Fulham, but the extra rest should be an advantage against a Stoke side that were beaten 1-0 at home to Millwall on Saturday. Back a Brighton win and under 3.5 goals at 2.01/1.

Back Brighton to beat Stoke and under 3.5 goals @ 2.0

Blackburn in fine form

Leicester 1.412/5 v Blackburn 8.88/1; The Draw 5.14/1

Tuesday 28 February, 19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Blackburn are fourth in the Championship and unbeaten in nine (W4 D5). Leicester will be hoping that James Maddison returns after he missed the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal with illness. This is likely to be more competitive than the odds suggest and both teams to score can be backed at 2.021/1.

Back both Leicester and Blackburn to score @ 2.02

Fulham tend to concede at home

Fulham 2.26/5 v Leeds 3.412/5; The Draw 3.613/5

Tuesday 28 February, 19:45

Live on BBC One and Betfair Live Video

Leeds won their first game under new manager Javi Gracia over the weekend, when they beat Southampton 1-0. Fulham are likely to present a sterner test, with the Londoners unbeaten in six following their draw with Wolves (W3 D3). The hosts have conceded in seven of their last eight home games, so lets back both teams to score and under 3.5 goals at 3.06.

Back both Fulham and Leeds to score and under 3.5 goals @ 3.06

Use Bet Builder to get Manchester City value

Bristol City 14.013/1 v Manchester City 1.261/4; The Draw 7.06/1

Tuesday 28 February, 20:00

Live on ITV1 and Betfair Live Video

Tuesday's action concludes with Manchester City's trip to Bristol City. It's likely that Pep Guardiola will rotate pretty heavily considering that there is a big Premier League game against Newcastle looking at the weekend. Bristol City are unbeaten in twelve after their win at home to Hull (W6 D6), but we have to assume that run will end on Tuesday. An away win, over 2.5 goals and Julian Alvarez to score is 2.33.

Back Manchester City to beat Bristol City, over 2.5 goals and Alvarez to score @ 2.33

Saints are vulnerable

Southampton 1.321/3 v Grimsby 9.89/1; The Draw 5.79/2

Wednesday 1 March, 19:15

Live on ITV4 and Betfair Live Video

If there's a team that would seem likely to be on the wrong end of a giant-killing, it's Southampton, who have lost six of their last eight games (W2). League Two's Grimsby, have already pulled off a minor shock by beating Luton and both teams to score is 1.9620/21.

Back both Southampton and Grimsby to score @ 1.96

Burnley can get job done early

Burnley 1.330/100 v Fleetwood 12.011/1; The Draw 5.79/2

Wednesday 1 March, 19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Burnley thrashed Huddersfield 4-0 in the Championship at the weekend, to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games (W11 D3). League One's Fleetwood are unbeaten in six themselves (W5 D1), but this should be too tough a test for them. Burnley are 1.9520/21 to win half-time/full-time.

Back Burnley to beat Fleetwood half-time/full-time @ 1.95

More cup success for Manchester United

Manchester United 1.684/6 v West Ham 5.59/2; The Draw 4.1

Wednesday 1 March, 19:45

Live on ITV1 and Betfair Live Video

Fresh from winning the League Cup, Manchester United will expect to make progress towards another Wembley date, when they host West Ham. The Hammers are showing some better form of late, losing only one of their last six games (W3 D2), but there's not many harder places to go than Old Trafford right now. A Manchester United win and under 3.5 goals is 2.19.

Back Manchester United to beat West Ham and under 3.5 goals @ 2.19

Blades are sharp

Sheffield United 4.47/2 v Tottenham 1.814/5; The Draw 3.9

Wednesday 1 March, 19:55

Live on BBC One and Betfair Live Video

Tottenham have had some fine home results of late, but have lost their last two away games. Sheffield United are second in the Championship and their last eight games at Brammal Lane have only seen on defeat (W7). The hosts should at least find the net and both teams to score is 1.738/11.