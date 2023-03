Bet 1: Back Man United @ 4/7 - KO 19:45 GMT

Manchester United are straight back into action following their Carabao Cup win on Sunday, but I am not concerned about the 72 hours turnaround, as they have that winning mentality back.

Erik ten Hag's side have a great chance of matching Liverpool's record from last season of lifting both domestic cups, and at Old Trafford, I can't see West Ham causing them too many problems.

The Hammers recorded a much needed Premier League victory on Saturday, as they beat Nottingham Forest 4-0. David Moyes' are on a bit of an upward curve, but they were beaten 2-0 at Spurs in their last away game, and they have already lost on this ground this season.

Bet 2: Back Sheffield United to Win or Draw @ 11/10 - KO 19:55 GMT

The Blades put a couple of Championship defeats behind them to get their automatic promotion challenge back on track, and they are now seven points clear of Middlesbrough in third, with a game in hand.

Paul Heckingnottom's men turn their attention to the FA Cup this evening, and after surviving two big scares against Wrexham in the previous round, I am expecting them to potentially cause an upset tonight.

Spurs are the visitors to Bramall Lane, and this is exactly the kind of fixture that they can flake in. They have lost their last two on their travels, and while they could end up progressing, I can't see them getting the win tonight at Bramall Lane.

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 GMT

Liverpool have had their well documented struggles this season, but their home form in the Premier League has been pretty decent, and they have taken 10 points from a possible 12 at Anfield since their shock loss to Leeds in October.

Julen Lopetegui has been credited with improving the atmosphere around Molineux, and that has translated to results on the pitch.

That being said, they have still lost three of their last six in all competitions, and they have taken just one point from their two latest league games - at home to Bournemouth and away at Fulham.

They actually faced the Reds twice during that run - winning one and losing the other - but they were both at Molineux, and I can't see them getting a result at Anfield.