Tips for Wednesday's Premier League action

Arsenal v Everton: Upset won't be repeated

Wednesday, 19:45

Arsenal can go five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League if they win this game-in-hand against 18th-placed Everton.

The Toffees won the corresponding fixture, which was Sean Dyche's first in charge, last month. But playing in front at a whipped up Goodison Park is a very different proposition than a trip to the Emirates for Everton.

The Gunners have been ruthless there all season, dropping just five points at home. Four of them were dropped in their last two home games (the 3-2 defeat to City and 1-1 draw with Brentford) but the hosts are worthy 1.392/5 favourites to win on Wednesday.

Everton's two away matches under Dyche have both ended in 2-0 defeats and I can evisage a similar scenario here. The visitors will be resolute but they won't be able to live with Arsenal's attack, on their own patch, for 90 minutes.

Arsenal scored the only goal of the game at Leicester on Saturday in the second-half. That followed their come-from-behind win at Aston Villa. Everton, meanwhile, held out until just past the hour mark on Saturday in their 2-0 defeat to Villa.

The Premier League leaders are often at their most potent in the second-half and, as Everton's defender's tire of chasing the ball, the hosts will take advantage.

Liverpool v Wolves: Reds to get much-needed win

Wednesday, 20:00

Liverpool's problems this season have been endless. Just when they think they have turned the corner they go backwards again. They had won two on the trot before their 5-2 loss to Real Madrid. After that, few punters will have been surprised when they drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Bear in mind that Wolves mauled them 3-0 at Molineux three weeks ago, and got a 2-2 draw here in the FA Cup, the home win may look skinny at 1.528/15 on the Betfair Exchange.

Presumably, that price is down to the supposed Anfield factor and also because, even though they have improved under Julen Lopetegui and are out to 5.14/1 for relegation, Wolves remain unpredictable.

They have taken just one point from their last two matches, losing at home to Bournemouth and earning a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Friday night.

It is difficult then to trust either team at Anfield on Wednesday and for that reason we will avoid the match odds market.

Instead, I will back goals, not a deluge exactly but goals for both sides in what should be an entertaining contest between two inconsistent teams.