Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best FA Cup fifth round bets in one place

19:30 - Chelsea v Leeds United

Lewis Jones: "This is a free shot for Leeds. That makes them dangerous. Confidence is flowing and the travelling fans will be making all the noise having equalled their club record of nine successive league wins last Friday night against Leicester.

"They can boast the most impressive underlying numbers in 2024 across those nine games of any team in the Championship, racking up a league-high 18.74 worth of expected goals for and a league-best 6.18 expected goals against.

"This is a Premier League team playing in the second tier. Yes, they'll have to make a few tweaks here and there in order to rest some legs but I'm expecting a full-throttle, nothing to lose, approach.

"The evidence suggests laying the Chelsea win price or backing Leeds on the double chance at 6/4 with the Sportsbook should prove a financially beneficial move."

Back Leeds +1 handicap @ 6/4

19:45 - Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Dave Tindall: "I'd have greater confidence in United if Rasmus Hojlund was fit but he's ruled out for the forseeable. It's a blow but the Fulham game, the first one he missed, may have been the wake-up call they needed. In short, they have to crack on without him and others have to step up.

"And when it comes to this competition the best Manchester United player for Bet Builder purposes has to be Bruno Fernandes.

"The Portuguese has scored five goals in his last five FA Cup ties and that includes strikes in each of the last three. Plus, he scored the winner in United's 3-2 Old Trafford success over Forest earlier this season.

"Fernandes to score in a Man Utd win pays just over 4/1 but we can boost that to around 7/1 by adding in Over 8.5 corners. That's a modest ask, especially as United Premier League games average 12.5, the highest in the top-flight this season. Forest matches average a fraction short of 10."

Back Man Utd to Win, Bruno Fernandes to Score and Over 8.5 Corners on Bet Builder @ 7/1

19:45 - Wolves v Brighton

Dan Fitch: "This promises to be tight, with only a point separating eighth placed Wolves with Brighton in seventh. When Wolves hosted Premier League opposition in the third round, their game with Brentford went into extra time. The draw is 5/2."

Back Wolves v Brighton (draw) 5/2

20:00 - Liverpool v Southampton

Andy Schooler: "For a side sitting top of the league, Liverpool have some surprising stats in terms of conceding first.Their opponents have bagged the opener in 11 of 26 Premier League games so far with nine of those occasions seeing the first goal scored before half time.

"It's also occurred in three of the Reds' six Europa League matches this season, plus when Southampton's fellow Championship high-fliers, Leicester, came to Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

"Given the circumstances already explained, I like Southampton to net the opener at 7/4. They are also 23/10 to do so before half time - I'll take the latter price given the frequency with which this has happened."