FA Cup Fifth Round Tips: Eight bets for eight midweek matches
Dan Fitch has tips for every FA Cup Cup fifth round tie and has identified a Bet Builder that was a winner when Manchester City last visited Luton.
-
Repeat of last Manchester City visit to Luton pays out at 16/54.20
-
Liverpool set for more cup success
-
Leeds in fine form as they visit old rival
-
Manchester United face Tricky Trees tie
Coventry v Maidstone (Monday, 19:45)
Maidstone pulled off a huge shock in the last round when they won away at Ipswich, who have been excelling in the Championship this season. Logic states that lightning won't strike twice, but with Coventry having conceded in each of their last seven home games, the National League South side may get on the scoresheet. A Coventry win and both teams to score is 13/102.30.
Bournemouth v Leicester (Tuesday, 19:30)
Leicester are still top of the Championship, but they have now lost back-to-back games against Middlesbrough and Leeds. Bournemouth have already defeated two second-tier teams in this competition, beating QPR and Swansea in high-scoring games. As the Cherries step up in class, back a home win and under 4.5 goals at 11/102.11.
Blackburn v Newcastle (Tuesday, 19:45)
Newcastle come into this match having been thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal on Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive game in which they both scored and conceded. With Blackburn's last nine home games seeing both teams score, combining that wager with Newcastle double chance seems a safe bet at 4/51.80.
Luton v Manchester City (Tuesday, 20:00)
Luton went with a strong team when they knocked out Everton in the last round, as did Manchester City when they won at Tottenham. When these sides met in December, City had to come from behind to win 2-1. Set up a Bet Builder with 16/54.20">Manchester City to win, both teams to score and under 4.5 goals at 16/54.20.
Chelsea v Leeds (Wednesday, 19:30)
It's a repeat of the 1970 FA Cup final when historic rivals Chelsea and Leeds meet on Wednesday. The hosts are the favourites, but have just suffered the disappointment of losing in the Carabao Cup final and are up against a Leeds side that are flying high in the Championship. Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals is 4/51.80.
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United (Wednesday, 19:45)
After a seven match unbeaten run (W6 D1), Manchester United slipped back into their frustrating ways with a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on Saturday. Now they face a Nottingham Forest side that won 2-1 in this Premier League fixture, back in December. 6/42.50">Forest double chance and both teams to score is 6/42.50.
Wolves v Brighton (Wednesday, 19:45)
This promises to be tight, with only a point separating eighth placed Wolves with Brighton in seventh. When Wolves hosted Premier League opposition in the third round, their game with Brentford went into extra time. The draw is 5/23.50.
Liverpool v Southampton (Wednesday, 20:00)
Liverpool are aiming for a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge and have already delivered the Carabao Cup. Now they host a Southampton side, who after a long unbeaten run, have lost three of their last four games (W1). The Reds are 5/42.25 to win half-time/full-time.
Blackburn v Newcastle FA Cup Tips: Szmodics looking to extend cup scoring run
New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!
New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.