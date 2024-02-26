Premier League Tips

FA Cup Fifth Round Tips: Eight bets for eight midweek matches

Pep Guardiola
How heavy will Pep Guardiola go with his rotation when Manchester City visit Luton?

Dan Fitch has tips for every FA Cup Cup fifth round tie and has identified a Bet Builder that was a winner when Manchester City last visited Luton.

Recommended bets

Back Coventry to be Maidstone and both teams to score at 13/102.30
Back Bournemouth to beat Leicester and under 4.5 goals at 11/102.11
Back Newcastle double chance against Blackburn and both teams to score at 4/51.80
Back Manchester City to beat Luton, both teams to score and under 4.5 goals at 16/54.20
Back both Chelsea and Leeds to score and over 2.5 goals at 4/51.80
Back Nottingham Forest double chance against Manchester United and both teams to score at 6/42.50
Back Wolves and Brighton to draw at 5/23.50
Back Liverpool to beat Southampton half-time/full-time at 5/42.25

New customers can get £20 in Free Bets!

New customers who sign up here, can earn up to £20 in free bets when they place a £5 wager. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

