Patrice Evra's Man Utd v Reading prediction

Tips for Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and more

Accrington 10.519/2 v Leeds 1.351/3, the Draw 6.05/1

12:30

Live on BBC1

Stephen Tudor says: "Accrington's tight Crown Ground will no doubt evoke lots of cup cliches but once the whistle blows we can expect Leeds to turn up and make their quality tell, even if in recent years that hasn't been the case. Should the Yorkshire side progress they will reach the fifth round for the first time since 2016.

"Jesse Marsch's men impressed against Cardiff to break their third round curse, racking up 23 shots and with Wilfried Gnonto superb throughout.

"The teenager will likely play a prominent role again and allied with Rodrygo and new signing Georginhio Rutter - along with Patrick Bamford coming off the bench - it's a forward line too strong for a League One outfit that has conceded 1.6 league goals per 90 all season.



"Since returning from injury, Bamford has two goals and an assist in 79 minutes."

Charlton 2.789/5 v Bolton 2.829/5, The Draw 3.412/5

12:30

Live on Sky Sports

NTT20 Podcast Team says: "Jesrun Rak Sakyi - on loan at Charlton from Crystal Palace - is playing beneath himself in League One, and is proving it almost every weekend. With his quality on the ball, his skill and directness, he is a constant threat.

"Since Dean Holden joined Charlton, the Addicks attack has started to purr, and Rak Sakyi is benefiting - scoring in two of the last three in the league and enjoying Holden's attacking style.

"The visitors, Bolton Wanderers, play a 3-at-the-back system with Randell Williams - a winger by trade - at left wing-back. Rak Sakyi should be able to make hay in 1v1 situations, and sneak into gaps between centre-back and wing-back.

"It feels like he gets at least one good opportunity per game, which makes 100/30 a generous price."

Girona 5.69/2 v Barcelona 1.664/6, The Draw 4.57/2

15:15

Live on LaLigaTV

Dan Fitch says: "The La Liga leaders Barcelona face a challenge for local pride on Saturday, when they make the short trip to Girona.

"Michel's team were promoted through the Segunda Division play-offs last season and are having an impressive campaign, with the club currently 11th after 18 games. Girona are tough to defeat at home, where they are unbeaten in their last five La Liga outings (W2 D3).

"We have to assume Barcelona will find a way to win, having beaten Getafe 1-0 last weekend and then defeated Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey by the same scoreline. There has only been one Barca game that featured five goals all season, so backing an away win and under 4.5 goals looks a safe bet at 1.86."

Troyes 5.49/2 v Lens 1.715/7, the Draw 4.216/5

16:00

Live on Betfair Live Video



James Eastham says: "Lens are in superb form and a good bet to collect all three points away to Troyes on Saturday. Under manager Franck Haise Lens are unlikely top-three contenders this season and have shown no signs of slowing down.

"Since the World Cup Lens' record against Ligue 1 opposition is W3-D2-L0 and they'll see this game as an excellent chance to maintain such form. Heading into the match they have good team news - Haise ought to be able to field his strongest side - and healthy competition in several positions.



"Troyes sit 12 places and 26 points below Lens in the standings, underlining the gulf in class between the teams."

Cremonese 72 v Inter 1.548/15, Draw 5.79/2

17:00

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "Cremonese are rock bottom in Serie A, taking just eight points from their first 19 matches and struggling to adapt to life in the top flight. Only Sampdoria (8) have scored fewer goals than their current tally of 14, while only Salernitana (37) have conceded more often than the 33 put past them so far.

"Another unwanted record for Cremonese is that they have conceded the most goals in the opening 30 minutes of matches with 13, while their next opponents Inter have scored the most of any side in that same period with 13."

Bayern Munich 1.364/11 v Eintracht Frankfurt 9.28/1, the Draw 6.411/2

17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "On the opening night of the Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich - who were adjusting to life without living legend Robert Lewandowski - shredded Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 on their own patch.

"It was a dizzying display of attacking flexibility, with Sadio Mané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry all leading the Eagles a merry dance. The Bavarian giants went on to build a three-point lead at the top of the table by the season's halfway mark, but resurgent Eintracht aren't much further behind them.

"Indeed, a win for the Eagles on Saturday night would put them just two points behind the leaders, and they have reasons to be cheerful. World Cup finalist Randal Kolo Muani has been a huge hit in his maiden Bundesliga campaign, delivering six goals and ten assists in the league, while Jesper Lindstrom and Mario Götze have sparkled behind him. Frankfurt have won nine of their last 14 league games, and they have a strong away record this term."

Preston 9.28/1 v Tottenham 1.42/5, the Draw 5.59/2

18:00

Live on BBC1

Stephen Tudor says: "Injuries to Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts weakens Ryan Lowe's midfield options while he may secretly wish the game was taking place in North London. Preston's last four league wins have been secured on their travels. Their last four defeats have come at Deepdale.

"Goals have been a problem for the hosts this term, with only two sides in the Championship scoring fewer, while at the other end they must be extra vigilant either side of the break. Spurs have scored six of their last eight between the 44th and 53rd minute.



"Half of those were notched by Harry Kane who thoroughly enjoys this tournament, bagging 14 in his last 14 FA Cup appearances. Another here would make him Spurs' all-time leading goal-scorer and that feels fated."

Patrice says: "United have to beat Reading, I will be devastated if they don't. If I was still playing and I was going into this game, I'd be 100% focused. That's what the players have to do.

"I'm not worried, because with a manager like Erik ten Hag, I don't see him letting any player think they have already won it.

"They have to be careful, Reading won't make it easy and United have to respect them. If they do, I can see United scoring early and winning comfortably. If they don't respect them, United can lose the game."

Patrice's Score Prediction: 3-1

Man Utd 1.182/11 v Reading 21.020/1, the Draw 8.88/1

20:00

Live on ITV4

Ben Steele says: "After an early wobble, and losses to both Brighton and Real Sociedad, Old Trafford has become a real fortress for Erik ten Hag's side.

"United haven't lost a home game since early September and since a 0-0 draw with Newcastle in mid-October have won 11 on the spin in Manchester.

"The home record gets all the more impressive when it comes to the FA Cup, with the Red Devils winning 14 straight home games and when facing opposition from outside the top flight, they have lost just one of their last 39.

"With that in mind Reading, owners of the third worst defence in the Championship could be in for a difficult evening."