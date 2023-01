Crystal Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi a constant threat

Josh Coburn - League One's premier goalscorer?

Harrogate's striker on a hot streak

Rak-Sakyi To Crack The Trotters Backline

Jesrun Rak Sakyi - on loan at Charlton from Crystal Palace - is playing beneath himself in League One, and is proving it almost every weekend. With his quality on the ball, his skill and directness, he is a constant threat.

Since Dean Holden joined Charlton, the Addicks attack has started to purr, and Rak Sakyi is benefiting - scoring in two of the last three in the league and enjoying Holden's attacking style.

The visitors, Bolton Wanderers, play a 3-at-the-back system with Randell Williams - a winger by trade - at left wing-back. Rak Sakyi should be able to make hay in 1v1 situations, and sneak into gaps between centre-back and wing-back.

It feels like he gets at least one good opportunity per game, which makes 100/30 a generous price.

Back Rak-Sakyi to score anytime at 4.33

Gas' Coburn To Grill Shrimps

Talking of 20 year-old League One loanees that already look too good for the level... meet Josh Coburn. On loan at Bristol Rovers from Middlesbrough, the kid is pure goals.

He has scored in 9 of 16 league games, with the underlying data to back it up - his xG per shot is better than any other striker in the division, suggesting a skill for getting into good goalscoring positions.

He's up against a Morecambe backline that have conceded 1.5 goals per game, and have conceded the highest xG against in the league. This is a team that find it difficult to keep strong League One attacks at bay - and chased shadows in a 4-0 midweek defeat to Ipswich while Bristol Rovers had their feet up.

Back Josh Coburn to score at 3.0.

Headstrong Armstrong In Top Form

Harrogate's all-action front man Luke Armstrong has hit a rich vein of form. The burly striker started the season with a dry spell, but has scored in 6 of the last 9 games, including three braces.

It's no fluke - Armstrong is physical, strong in the area, very active with his movement in the box and attacks everything. He has generated 0.69 xG per 90 in the last three months - the highest number in League Two by a distance.

He is taking over 2.5 shots per game and in good areas as well. Armstrong, when full of confidence, is a striker that League Two defences fear, and 21/10 is a more than fair price for him to carry on his hot streak.

Back Luke Armstrong to score at 3.1