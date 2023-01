Bayern v Eintracht a regular source of goals

Wolves on fire

Leipzig unbeaten at home under Rose

Eagles can contribute to a cracker

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday 28 January, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

On the opening night of the Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich - who were adjusting to life without living legend Robert Lewandowski - shredded Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 on their own patch. It was a dizzying display of attacking flexibility, with Sadio Mané, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry all leading the Eagles a merry dance. The Bavarian giants went on to build a three-point lead at the top of the table by the season's halfway mark, but resurgent Eintracht aren't much further behind them.

Indeed, a win for the Eagles on Saturday night would put them just two points behind the leaders, and they have reasons to be cheerful. World Cup finalist Randal Kolo Muani has been a huge hit in his maiden Bundesliga campaign, delivering six goals and ten assists in the league, while Jesper Lindstrom and Mario Götze have sparkled behind him. Frankfurt have won nine of their last 14 league games, and they have a strong away record this term.

Bayern have stuttered since the World Cup break. They were held 1-1 at RB Leipzig in a game they could have lost in the chaotic second half, and on Tuesday they needed a last-gasp stunner from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw against Köln. That said, they have scored a remarkable 51 goals in the first half of the league season, and they won all of their group games in the Champions League. In terms of Expected Points, Julian Nagelsmann's team is where it deserves to be.

I fancy goals here. We have two of the most ruthless teams in the league in front of goal on show, with both significantly overperforming compared to their Expected Goals For figures. Eight of the clubs' last 13 meetings have featured at least four goals, and I expect a firefight here too. I don't normally touch Over 3.5 Goals at odds-on, but on this occasion 1.8810/11 seems a fair price.

Wolves' teeth are razor-sharp

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg

Saturday 28 January, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

The most impressive side in the Bundesliga over the last six matchdays has been Wolfsburg, and Niko Kovac's men have been scoring plenty of goals. Die Wölfe have put together a six-game winning streak in the league, and in 2023 they have already demolished Freiburg 6-0 and swept aside Hertha Berlin 5-0 in the capital. An unbeaten run of ten Bundesliga matches has put the Lower Saxony club in contention for a Champions League spot, and their lack of European entanglements could give them a significant advantage over their rivals.

Danish forward Jonas Wind has looked lively since returning from injury, with three goals in his last two games, while Austrian maverick Patrick Wimmer now has two goals and five assists in the league. The Wolves have scored at least twice in eight of their last ten league games, and in that spell they have racked up a highly impressive 30 goals.

Werder Bremen started the year with a 7-1 drubbing at Köln, and they followed that up with a 2-1 reverse at home to Union Berlin. The northern giants have lost six of their last eight in the league, and they have leaked 36 goals so far, giving them one of the worst defensive records in the division. If it wasn't for a strong start to the campaign, Werder would be in serious trouble, and they are only five points clear of the dropzone.

We should ride this Wolfsburg train for as long as we can, and I'll back Wolfsburg to score at least two goals here on the Sportsbook at 1.9210/11.

Red Bulls to keep stampeding

RB Leipzig v Stuttgart

Friday 27 January, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

These are exciting times for fans of RB Leipzig. Die Roten Bullen have moved to within four points of top spot, and they came out of last weekend's clash with Bayern unscathed in a 1-1 draw. Since Marco Rose took charge, Leipzig have won eight of their nine competitive home matches, and in midweek they hammered rock-bottom Schalke 6-1.

Stuttgart have drawn both of their games since experienced firefighter Bruno Labbadia took charge, and star striker Serhou Guirassy is in form, having found the net in six of his last ten competitive games. However, there is a naivety in the way Stuttgart defend, and they lost this fixture 4-0 last season. I'll happily use the Sportsbook to back Leipzig to win and Over 2.5 Goals here at evens.