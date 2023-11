Goals backed in Wales' crucial Armenia trip

13/8 2.62 for BTTS when Netherlands go to Dublin

Back the EFL League 1 double

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Tips & Predictions

Dan Fitch: "With two games remaining, Wales find themselves in second place in Group D, ahead of Croatia. Their worst performance in these set of qualifiers was a 4-2 home defeat to Armenia, which they now have the chance to avenge.

"Armenia are also still in with a chance of qualifying, so will be motivated. Avoid the result and combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 11/8."

Lewis Jones: "He hasn't had the tools to allow his progressive football philosophy to flourish with this crop of players, Kenny does play a brave and expansive style. And judging by the noises coming out in the media, whether Kenny wins 3-0 or loses 9-0 here, the FAI are likely to bring in a new manager for the next campaign.

"This makes Ireland a dangerous animal with the shackles completely removed - and they've already shown in Dublin during the corresponding fixture that they possess the intensity and tactical structure to wobble the Dutch.

"Ireland needed just four minutes to break the deadlock against the Netherlands in September through an Adam Idah penalty, but Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst completed a 2-1 comeback for the Dutch."

Dan Fitch: "With two games remaining, France have qualification sewn up and can afford to experiment against Gibraltar.

"As you might imagine, finding value is tough, with France 1/200 to win and Kylian Mbappe 1/16 to score, but the French only won 3-0 in the reverse fixture. Combine France to be ahead at half-time with under 5.5 goals at 5/4."

EFL Tips & Predictions

Alan Dudman: "Borough are outperforming expectations this term with a healthy 29 points - just two behind Peterborough in fifth position.

Their last home game at the end of October produced their best result of the season when beating Derby 3-1 a performance hailed by the Scot by saying: "We went toe-to-toe with some really good players and arguably we should win by more."

Stevenage have picked up 29 points in their first 17 league games this season (W8 D5 L4), the best start by a newly promoted club in League One since 2018-19, when Luton Town also had 29 points at this stage, so it's hard to get away from then in a rather threadbare set of League One fixtures.

KEY OPTA STAT: Only Cheltenham Town (168) have attempted fewer shots in League One this season than Lincoln City (177).