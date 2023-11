Wales face motivated opponents

Croatia will repeat goal glut

Dutch will beat Irish again

With two games remaining, Wales find themselves in second place in Group D, ahead of Croatia. Their worst performance in these set of qualifiers was a 4-2 home defeat to Armenia, which they now have the chance to avenge. Armenia are also still in with a chance of qualifying, so will be motivated. Avoid the result and combine both teams to score with over 2.5 goals at 11/82.32.

The bottom two in Group I meet, with neither side having an opportunity to qualify for Euro 2024. Andorra managed to hold out for a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture, but Belarus are now in pretty strong form, having drawn with Romania and Switzerland in their last two qualifiers. A home win and under 3.5 goals is 5/61.84.

Croatia will be looking to put themselves back into contention for automatic qualification from Group D, though they do have a guaranteed play-off spot as a fall back. They beat the bottom nation Latvia 5-0 when they last met, which makes an away win and over 3.5 goals worth a shot at 7/52.40.

With two games remaining, France have qualification sewn up and can afford to experiment against Gibraltar. As you might imagine, finding value is tough, with France 1/200 to win and Kylian Mbappe 1/16 to score, but the French only won 3-0 in the reverse fixture. Combine France to be ahead at half-time with under 5.5 goals at 5/42.24.

Romania are second in Group I, four points ahead of Israel in third. Israel come into this fixture off the back of a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but are currently without home advantage, with this game being played in the neutral territory of Hungary. Romania are unbeaten in nine (W5 D4), so go for the visitors double chance, combined with both teams to score at 5/42.24.

Netherlands are second in Group B and can put themselves three points clear of Greece with a win. With a trip to come to Gibraltar in their final match, qualification seems assured. Republic of Ireland have lost five of their seven qualifiers (W2), but generally by respectable margins. A Netherlands win and under 3.5 goals looks a safe bet at 8/111.72.

Group I leaders Switzerland still need to get points on the board to guarantee qualification. Fourth placed Kosovo have now won their last two games and can still mathematically qualify, should they win their remaining two matches. A Switzerland win and both teams to score is 23/10.