Kazakhstan are still in with a chance of qualifying directly from Group H. With the two teams above them facing each other, they are essentially guaranteed to cut a four-point gap when they face San Marino. The minnows have predictably lost all eight of their qualifiers and you can back Kazakhstan to be ahead at half-time and over 3.5 goals at 23/20.

There's nothing riding on this game, with Finland assured of a play-off position and Northern Ireland already eliminated. Both teams are in poor form, with Finland losing each of their last three games and the Irish being defeated in six of their last seven. As poor as the hosts have been of late, odds of 10/111.88 for a home win are tempting.

There's all to play for in Group E, where the leaders Albania and fourth placed Moldova, both have a chance of securing their place at Euro 2024. Albania are the only side to have beaten Moldova in their six qualifiers (W2 D3). With the visitors in fine form, go for an away win and both teams to score at 7/24.40.

The top two in Group H meet when second placed Denmark host the leaders Slovenia. Since drawing the reverse fixture 1-1, both teams have won all four of their qualifiers. Slovenia shouldn't be discounted here and both teams to score looks the safe bet at 6/52.16.

The Group C leaders England have the luxury of having qualified with two games remaining. With Euro 2024 places up for grabs, there is room for Gareth Southgate to experiment over the next couple of fixtures. Regardless of who he picks, Malta should be beaten comfortably. Back England with a -4 handicap at 7/52.40.

Elsewhere in Group C, Italy have a game in hand on Ukraine, who are three points ahead of them. With North Macedonia having nothing to play for, a home win should be assured. An Italy victory and under 3.5 goals can be backed at 4/51.77.

With only one of their qualifiers remaining, Poland simply must beat Czech Republic to stand any chance of qualifying from Group E. The Czechs have the advantage of having two games, with the second coming against Moldova next week. Poland have to go for it, so there could be goals in this one. Back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals to land at odds of 5/42.24.