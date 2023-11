Wales can qualify this week

Scots vying with Spain for top spot

England are the 4.77/2 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win Euro 2024 and they have already qualified for the tournament in Germany next summer with two games to spare.

Gareth Southgate called up Cole Palmer, Ezri Konsa and Rico Lewis to the England squad for the first time after the withdrawal of James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk because of injury.

The youngsters could feature against Malta at Wembley on Friday or in the away trip to North Macdeonia on Monday 20 November.

Scots go to Georgia with a shot at top spot

Scotland have also booked their place in Germany next summer and are level with Spain on 15 points as the pair compete to finish top of qualifying Group A.

Steve Clarke's men travel to Georgia for their penultimate qualifier on Thursday. After that Scotland will host Norway, who they beat in June, to round off their campaign.

Scotland will need to move on quickly from their 4-1 defeat to France in a friendly last time out.

Spain, meanwhile, are heavy odds-on to top the group. Their final round of games are away to Cyprus and at home to Georgia.

Wales evens for crucial win in Armenia

Wales are second in Group D, six points behind Turkey who have booked their place at the finals.

Robert Page's men are battling for second qualification spot from the group with Croatia. Both teams have 10 points.

If Wales win in Armenia on Saturday afternoon - they are evens to do so - and Croatia lose to Latvia then Wales will qualify.

If Croatia win, or Wales lose, then the race to finish second will go to the final round of matches on Tuesday when Wales host Turkey.

Croatia, along with Greece, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Netherlands and Serbia, are among the countries that are assured of at least a play-off spot due to their Nations League standings.

Irish need results elsewhere to go their way

Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland cannot finish in the top two of their qualifying groups.

Northern Ireland are fifth out of six teams in Group H so their players can almost certainly book their summer holidays for 2024.

Republic of Ireland are fourth in Group B but could yet reach the play-offs if results go their way in the final round.

Stephen Kenny's team, who host the Netherlands on Saturday in their final qualifier, need as many teams as possible that are above them in the Nations League standings to qualify automatically for Euro 2024.

Which nations have already qualified for Euro 2024?

Germany (hosts)

Belgium

France

Portugal

Spain

Scotland

Turkey

Austria

England

