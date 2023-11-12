</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Safer Gambling Week 2023: Social tipster Bad Man Betting opens up</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/bad-man-betting/">Bad Man Betting</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-11-12">12 November 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Safer Gambling Week 2023: Social tipster Bad Man Betting opens up", "name": "Safer Gambling Week 2023: Social tipster Bad Man Betting opens up", "description": "Safer Gambling Week runs this year from November 13-19, so Betfair asked football tipster Bad Man Betting to explain how they keep betting fun but sensible a...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/safer-gambling-week-2023/safer-gambling-week-stay-in-control-and-keep-betting-fun-081123-1225.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/safer-gambling-week-2023/safer-gambling-week-stay-in-control-and-keep-betting-fun-081123-1225.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-12T23:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-12T16:13:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Safer Gambling Week runs this year from November 13-19, so Betfair asked football tipster Bad Man Betting to explain how they keep betting fun but sensible at all times. Keep gambling fun and never force a bet Only bet what you can afford to lose Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling Please gamble responsibly. It's a message of huge importance and one that should be at the forefront of sports betting. With Safer Gambling Week taking place from 13-19 November, now is the perfect time to discuss how we can make gambling safer. There's always a risk to gambling, regardless of who you are, or how you choose to approach it. But the bottom line is this - betting should be fun. Gambling shouldn't be a way to make money. Whether it's a Bet Builder on the Manchester derby, a Football League acca, or a tip on a Horse Race, it should be a way to add enjoyment to the sport you are watching, and to give you a fun and entertaining experience. It is of paramount importance that you stay in control, and stay sensible, when betting. Of course, it's easier said than done, but if you find that you're struggling or going a step too far, then you need to know that you're not alone. Responsible gambling is something that I value dearly, and I firmly believe that every sports and betting fan should be given the support, and the tools, to help them stay sensible when placing a bet. There are many structures in place, and many things that you can do, to enhance your experience and to help you stay in control when gambling. Such things are worth keeping in mind year-round, but Safer Gambling Week, is a good time to focus on them. Don't force it Never force a bet, particularly on teams or leagues that you are not interested in or know nothing about. Yes, betting is a way to add extra enjoyment to the beautiful game, but if you're not interested in a fixture, then there's no need to try and find entertainment, or fun, in it. Betting on such games will only lead to you betting for the sake of it. It's important that you stay both responsible and sensible by betting on fixtures and teams that you care about or enjoy watching. By keeping that in mind, and not forcing a bet, you're far more likely to have fun and keep to reasonable stakes. In fact, this coming week makes for a great example when it comes to this point. Safer Gambling Week coincides with an international break in the footballing calendar. The departure from club football is often dreaded by football fans across the globe, and if anything, this is the perfect time to take a back seat when it comes to gambling. Stay sensible, don't force a bet on obscure countries that you know little about, and you'll ensure that you remain in control when the domestic calendar comes back around. Don't chase losses It's an obvious point to make, but anyone can fall into the trap of placing bet after bet, hoping that they're on the verge of that one win that will turn the balance positive. We've all been there, we've all had our fair share of poor form, but it's vital that you know when to stop and say that enough is enough. Betting should be a fun pastime, not a way to make money. If you've placed several losing bets and find that the enjoyment has been sapped from it, then it's time to stop. There is absolutely nothing wrong with taking a break, and it's a far more responsible thing to do when compared with staking ridiculous amounts. Only bet what you can afford to lose, or an amount that you're comfortable with losing. If you then know when to walk away and call it a day, that again allows you to stay in complete control of what you're doing. Do your research If you are gambling responsibly, then you should never blindly back a bet without having done your research prior. Placing a bet on something you've not researched is not a sensible use of your money, not to mention, it will limit the fun that you're able to have. Looking at the underlying numbers on a football team or player, for example, before you place a bet will help you follow a responsible route with the best chance of success. That way you're backing something statistically more likely to happen. This ties into not forcing bets or betting for the sake of it. Stay in control of what you want to bet on, and by doing the research, you'll further maintain a responsible approach. There are plenty of tools and stats available online, with all the numbers you need for things like player shots, all the way through to team cards. These can help you put together exciting and informed bets without going over the top. Use the tools at your disposal The above steps are things that you should look to do to keep gambling fun and responsible. But if you ever find yourself struggling to follow those points, there are tools at your fingertips that you can use to keep yourself safe when betting. Betfair have a host of different features that you can use to make sure that your stakes remain reasonable and that you're gambling solely for the purpose of having fun. Deposit limits are perhaps the most common feature of the lot. You can set yourself a limit on a weekly, monthly, or even yearly basis, so you'll only be able to deposit a certain amount in that time. This is a great way to ensure that you're keeping your stakes sensible, and only betting with what you're comfortable losing. Indeed, you also have the ability to set a loss limit which you will not be able to exceed over any given day, week, month or year. You can also take a break with the Set Your Time Out tool, for a period of up to 30 days. Even if during that period you have the urge to bet, you physically cannot access your account for the pre-set period. It's a great way to reset your focus on why you are placing a bet. It is also easy to close your account. You will never be questioned if you want to take a break from gambling and doing so shows that you are in fact trying to keep things fun. More importantly, you're taking care of yourself both in terms of you financial and mental health. Talk to someone In the world of Sports betting, you're never alone. If you find yourself failing to gamble responsibly, or if things are getting out of hand, then there's always someone to talk to. Whether it's a friend, a family member, or a trained professional, you should always feel comfortable talking to someone about your troubles. Organisations and websites such as gamcare.org, or begambleaware.com, are fantastic if you need a helping hand, and you should never feel ashamed for having to use them. Your health and wellbeing are too important to jeopardise. Ultimately, responsible gambling should be at the forefront of what we do. Stay sensible, stay in control, and the most important thing of all, have fun. It's such a simple message, and while Safer Gambling Week is the perfect time to broadcast it, it's a sentiment that we should always carry with us. This should be a safe hobby for all, and no one deserves to be left behind. It's a message of huge importance and one that should be at the forefront of sports betting. With Safer Gambling Week taking place from 13-19 November, now is the perfect time to discuss how we can make gambling safer.</p><p>There's always a risk to gambling, regardless of who you are, or how you choose to approach it. But the bottom line is this - betting should be fun.</p><p>Gambling shouldn't be a way to make money. Whether it's a Bet Builder on the Manchester derby, a Football League acca, or a tip on a Horse Race, it should be a way to add enjoyment to the sport you are watching, and to give you a fun and entertaining experience.</p><p>It is of paramount importance that you stay in control, and stay sensible, when betting. Of course, it's easier said than done, but if you find that you're struggling or going a step too far, then you need to know that you're not alone.</p><p>Responsible gambling is something that I value dearly, and I firmly believe that every sports and betting fan should be given the support, and the tools, to help them stay sensible when placing a bet.</p><p>There are many structures in place, and many things that you can do, to enhance your experience and to help you stay in control when gambling. Such things are worth keeping in mind year-round, but Safer Gambling Week, is a good time to focus on them.</p><hr><h2>Don't force it</h2><p></p><p>Never force a bet, particularly on teams or leagues that you are not interested in or know nothing about.</p><p>Yes, betting is a way to add extra enjoyment to the beautiful game, but if you're not interested in a fixture, then there's no need to try and find entertainment, or fun, in it.</p><p>Betting on such games will only lead to you betting for the sake of it. It's important that you stay both responsible and sensible by betting on fixtures and teams that you care about or enjoy watching.</p><p>By keeping that in mind, and not forcing a bet, you're far more likely to have fun and keep to reasonable stakes.</p><p>In fact, this coming week makes for a great example when it comes to this point. Safer Gambling Week coincides with an international break in the footballing calendar.</p><p><img alt="Harry Kane Italy v England.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Kane%20Italy%20v%20England.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The departure from club football is often dreaded by football fans across the globe, and if anything, this is the perfect time to take a back seat when it comes to gambling.</p><p>Stay sensible, don't force a bet on obscure countries that you know little about, and you'll ensure that you remain in control when the domestic calendar comes back around.</p><hr><h2>Don't chase losses</h2><p></p><p>It's an obvious point to make, but anyone can fall into the trap of placing bet after bet, hoping that they're on the verge of that one win that will turn the balance positive.</p><p>We've all been there, we've all had our fair share of poor form, but it's vital that you know when to stop and say that enough is enough.</p><p>Betting should be a fun pastime, not a way to make money. If you've placed several losing bets and find that the enjoyment has been sapped from it, then it's time to stop.</p><p>There is absolutely nothing wrong with taking a break, and it's a far more responsible thing to do when compared with staking ridiculous amounts.</p><p>Only bet what you can afford to lose, or an amount that you're comfortable with losing. If you then know when to walk away and call it a day, that again allows you to stay in complete control of what you're doing.</p><hr><h2>Do your research</h2><p></p><p>If you are gambling responsibly, then you should never blindly back a bet without having done your research prior.</p><p>Placing a bet on something you've not researched is not a sensible use of your money, not to mention, it will limit the fun that you're able to have.</p><p>Looking at the underlying numbers on a football team or player, for example, before you place a bet will help you follow a responsible route with the best chance of success. That way you're backing something statistically more likely to happen.</p><p>This ties into not forcing bets or betting for the sake of it. Stay in control of what you want to bet on, and by doing the research, you'll further maintain a responsible approach.</p><p>There are plenty of tools and stats available online, with all the numbers you need for things like player shots, all the way through to team cards. These can help you put together exciting and informed bets without going over the top.</p><hr><h2>Use the tools at your disposal</h2><p></p><p>The above steps are things that you should look to do to keep gambling fun and responsible. But if you ever find yourself struggling to follow those points, there are tools at your fingertips that you can use to keep yourself safe when betting.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/safer-gambling-on-betfair-tools-to-help-091120-204.html">Betfair have a host of different features</a> that you can use to make sure that your stakes remain reasonable and that you're gambling solely for the purpose of having fun.</p><p>Deposit limits are perhaps the most common feature of the lot. You can set yourself a limit on a weekly, monthly, or even yearly basis, so you'll only be able to deposit a certain amount in that time.</p><p>This is a great way to ensure that you're keeping your stakes sensible, and only betting with what you're comfortable losing. Indeed, you also have the ability to set a loss limit which you will not be able to exceed over any given day, week, month or year.</p><p>You can also take a break with the Set Your Time Out tool, for a period of up to 30 days. Even if during that period you have the urge to bet, you physically cannot access your account for the pre-set period. It's a great way to reset your focus on why you are placing a bet. It is also easy to close your account.</p><p>You will never be questioned if you want to take a break from gambling and doing so shows that you are in fact trying to keep things fun. More importantly, you're taking care of yourself both in terms of you financial and mental health.</p><hr><h2>Talk to someone</h2><p></p><p>In the world of Sports betting, you're never alone. If you find yourself failing to gamble responsibly, or if things are getting out of hand, then there's always someone to talk to.</p><p>Whether it's a friend, a family member, or a trained professional, you should always feel comfortable talking to someone about your troubles.</p><p>Organisations and websites such as gamcare.org, or begambleaware.com, are fantastic if you need a helping hand, and you should never feel ashamed for having to use them. Your health and wellbeing are too important to jeopardise.</p><p>Ultimately, responsible gambling should be at the forefront of what we do. Stay sensible, stay in control, and the most important thing of all, have fun.</p><p>It's such a simple message, and while Safer Gambling Week is the perfect time to broadcast it, it's a sentiment that we should always carry with us.</p><p>This should be a safe hobby for all, and no one deserves to be left behind. There are things that you can do to make sure you're being responsible, but if you ever need help, then don't be afraid to reach out.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">LET'S ALL EMBRACE SAFER GAMBLING WEEK</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Let's talk about Safer Gambling. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). 