Ireland boss Kenny has nothing to lose - goal heavy game expected

Back 13/8 2.62 for BTTS, espeically if Ferguson is fit

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland

Saturday, 19:45

Live on Viaplay

Pride is all that's left for Republic of Ireland to play for in Group B. It's been a campaign to forget for Stephen Kenny, who has overseen zero points return from games against Greece, France and Netherlands leaving hopes of qualification in the mud. His job is under threat, big time.

While France have qualified automatically for the finals as group winners, the Netherlands still have a little bit of work to do. With a game in hand over Greece and holding the crucial head-to-head advantage, the Dutch need only one win from their remaining two games against the two bottom sides in the group. If Kenny's side can somehow rip up the form book and win in Amsterdam 14/115.00 then Ronald Koeman's team still have the security blanket of needing to beat Gibraltar in their final game to confirm qualification.

Meanwhile, bizarrely, a Netherlands win would enhance Ireland's chances of qualification through their Nations League ranking. The Boys in Green do still harbour slim hopes of being involved in March's play-offs but need teams above them in those rankings to qualify automatically to allow them to grab an unlikely spot. One of those teams is the Dutch whilst Ireland's 26th place ranking in the Nations League puts them above Greece. Confused? Don't worry we all are.

Ferguson factor added to care free scenario equals goals, goals, goals

"It may well be the case [that I'll lose my job], I can't be certain," Kenny said when asked about whether this would be his last camp in charge. This is Ireland's last game of the qualification process before they play New Zealand in a friendly on Tuesday night in Dublin.

Kenny added: "I'm looking forward to the games against Holland and New Zealand. I like the squad and hopefully everyone comes through fit and we can pick a strong team for Holland and have a go."

Assessing match scenarios and environments is a shrewd way of potentially finding an angle or edges in a market and the situation here with Ireland does appeal to me in terms of getting involved with a bet.

Although he hasn't had the tools to allow his progressive football philosophy to flourish with this crop of players, Kenny does play a brave and expansive style. And judging by the noises coming out in the media, whether Kenny wins 3-0 or loses 9-0 here, the FAI are likely to bring in a new manager for the next campaign.

This makes Ireland a dangerous animal with the shackles completely removed - and they've already shown in Dublin during the corresponding fixture that they possess the intensity and tactical structure to wobble the Dutch.

Ireland needed just four minutes to break the deadlock against the Netherlands in September through an Adam Idah penalty, but Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst completed a 2-1 comeback for the Dutch.

I was working on the game providing digital coverage for Sky Sports and during that first half Ireland were exceptional in pressing Netherlands without the ball and posed a threat without carrying the required quality to take some promising opportunities. It did lead to a helter-skelter affair - same is expected here.

That performance can be marked up slightly too as Evan Ferguson - arguably the most exciting young striker in European football - was missing through injury. The Brighton man has reported for duty here despite fears about his fitness with Kenny "cautiously optimistic" that he'll be ready to lead the line.

And having assessed the markets, both teams to scoring at 13/82.62 does seem to be very generous, especially if Ferguson makes the XI.

Back both teams to score @ 13/82.62 Bet now

