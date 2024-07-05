Spain v Germany: Young talents to animate blockbuster clash in Stuttgart

Portugal v France SuperBoost

You can now back Cristiano Ronaldo to have 3 or more shots in tonight's game with France at 1/12.00! Superboosted up from 1/21.50!

Ronaldo has had 20 shots at Euro 2024 so far, which coming into the quarter-final stages, is at least five more than any other player. Indeed, against Slovenia last time out, Ronaldo had eight attempts, six of which came before extra-time.

Ronaldo has also attempted 3 or more shots in each of his last 16 matches for club and country, amassing 81 shots at goal at an average of 5.1 per game.

Spain v Germany

Friday 5th July, 17:00

Live on ITV1

Spain won't lack for ambition against tournament hosts

Well then, it's all about to get very real at EURO 2024. Not only does the quarter-final round get underway in this one, but Spain versus Germany has all the ingredients of a game that'd be more apt for the final on July 14th.

Some will argue France are still the team to beat, some will argue England's easier route to the final makes them a special case. Maybe you even believe in an outsider's chances. But as for who have been the two best teams at EURO 2024 so far, I think there's a good case to be made we'll see them both at 5pm on Friday. Whether they would have been the two best in the tournament overall, we'll sadly never know.

We're all aware of their strong results at the tournament up to now, and the underlying numbers back up their strength of performance. Spain have the best xG difference in the tournament (+1.4 per game), and they've out-shot their opponents by 12 per game on average too - also the highest mark. As for Germany, they're the closest team to Spain in both categories, averaging 1.17 xG difference and 11.3 more shots per game than their opponent.

Uefa European Championship Finals - Top 5 Shots

Team Played Shots On target Av/Game Spain 5 100 20 Germany 5 95 19 Portugal 5 88 17.6 France 5 87 17.4 Netherlands 4 63 15.8 Czechia 3 44 14.7 Croatia 3 44 14.7 Türkiye 4 57 14.3 Belgium 4 53 13.3 Denmark 4 53 13.3 Ukraine 3 39 13 Austria 4 51 12.8 Slovakia 4 50 12.5 Poland 3 37 12.3 Switzerland 4 46 11.5 England 4 45 11.3 Italy 4 44 11 Albania 3 33 11 Hungary 3 31 10.3 Romania 4 37 9.3 Slovenia 4 36 9 Serbia 3 26 8.7 Georgia 4 30 7.5 Scotland 3 17 5.7

Full stats Powered by

Beyond the numbers, both teams just have plenty going for them at EURO 2024. Spain have been the most impressive team, manager Luis de la Fuente has appeased his doubters, the pair of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal has enamoured the country, and players who were less heralded coming into the tournament - particularly Marc Cucurella and Fabian Ruiz - have been outstanding in their performance so far.

For Germany, home advantage in Stuttgart is the obvious factor. Beyond that - and with all respect to Luis de la Fuente - Julian Nagelsmann is the more gifted coach and he's more experienced at the elite level. In Toni Kroos they have one of the great weapons within high-stakes knockout football, while Jamal Musiala off-sets that calming effect by being the game-breaking talent Germany have needed.

And if we're to take the combined international caps from both side's last starting XIs, Germany's total of 673 far exceeds that of Spain's 351. Indeed, Neuer, Kimmich, Kroos and Gundogan, alone, exceed that of their opponents combined total.

With a real 50/50 feel to this one, I'll avoid the result and instead look towards Spain's ambition in terms of their approach. Luis de la Fuente is openly doubling down on his message that La Roja are the best team in the tournament, and their nature during his reign has been to attack games from the off. What's more, they should feel pretty good about the match-ups on the wings through Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Spain average 6.8 shots on target and 6.8 corners per game in the De la Fuente era, while those numbers at EURO 2024 alone have ticked up a bit too (7.5 shots on target and 7.3 corners).

Attacking phenomenons to take centre stage in Stuttgart

There's plenty left to be established in crowning the overall player of the tournament at EURO 2024, but it'd be a surprise if the young player award didn't go to one of the players involved in this game. Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Jamal Musiala are all mounting credible cases so far, and the likes of Florian Wirtz and Pedri could still make plenty of noise depending on which team advances from this tie.

Going into the quarter-final round, Musiala (27), Yamal (25), and Nico Williams (24) are three of the five players who've attempted the most dribbles at EURO 2024, only behind Jérémy Doku (35) and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (29). And it's the former two I'll focus on specifically for the Spain-Germany match-up, which should feature plenty of important one-v-one duels across the game.

Controlling Musiala will no doubt be a point of emphasis for Spain here, and aggressive individual defending from the likes of Carvajal and Le Normand should put him in the crosshairs of a foul or two. The danger man has landed a shot on target in all four of his games at EURO 2024, while he's been fouled nine times by teams desperate to get to grips with him.

Meanwhile, Yamal has fired in 11 shots across his three starts in the tournament (three on target) and been a big catalyst for action in Spain's games. He was fouled twice against Georgia last time out, while his 20 attempted dribbles across three starts tells you the type of player he is. Despite his age, the Barcelona man will be aggressive in hunting match-ups against the full back, before ultimately working his way to goal.

In a game that will go a long way to determining who will be remembered as the young stars of EURO 2024, expect these two to be active in lighting up a blockbuster clash.