Euro 2024 Day Six Cheat Sheet: Best tips, Euros podcast and more

Jamie Kemp: "Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic had a lighter runout than expected versus Spain - even if the latter looked particularly annoyed at seeing the board go up.

"While Kovacic still performed well versus Spain, it was an opener to forget for Luka Modric given his usual tournament performances. However, ahead of a second game against an Albania side they'll be expected to beat, I think we'll see Modric and co look a lot more like we expect them to at the major tournaments here.

"With the drop-off in opposition going from Spain to Albania, Croatia's midfield ought to be a key theme of the game here, with much more initiative inevitably coming their way. Across the last four major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), Modric has averaged 82 touches per 90, with Kovacic not far behind on 76 per 90."

1+ shot on target for Lovro Majer and Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic to be fouled 1+ times each

Kevin Hatchard: "Germany have now won four of their last five games, including friendly wins over France and the Netherlands, but Nagelsmann knows there are things to tighten up. Scotland failed to apply enough pressure on Kroos, and they didn't really try to make it difficult for the centre-backs to bring the ball out, so how will Die Mannschaft cope if a team does that to them?

"It's also worth noting that it was yet another game where Germany failed to keep a clean sheet. They have now managed just two shut-outs in their last 15 games.

"There are no fresh injury concerns, and Nagelsmann may stick with the same XI that started against Scotland, although Robert Andrich's over-zealous performance (he was booked and then hooked at HT) could see him lose his place to Brighton's Pascal Gross...

"Even in a game where they completely dominated, Germany still didn't keep a clean sheet against Scotland, and I like the look of backing Both Teams To Score here at 2.186/5. Hungary have scored in 22 of their last 24 internationals, including their last 12. The last time they failed to score was back in June 2023."

Both Teams To Score

Andy Robson: "Germany might only have won five corners in their opening match against Scotland, but this was at least partially because they eased up in the second half to preserve their energy against an opponent that was already well beaten.

"They have a history of winning at least six corners against Hungary, having done so twice in their last three meetings against this rival. All of these encounters, of which Germany have incidentally failed to win any, have taken place n the last three years.

"Despite the Euro 2024 hosts' poor results against Hungary, they have dominated the ball and territory, and that is likely to be the case in this game, too. Expect, therefore, a sizeable return in terms of corners. Indeed, Switzerland won six corners against Rossi's side and are a less potent offensive side.""

the four legged Bet Builder

Kevin Hatchard: "I do wonder if the market has overreacted to Scotland's drubbing in Munich, as Steve Clarke's men are a hefty 4.77/2 to win this game, with Switzerland the odds-on favourites at 1.910/11. Scotland were impressive in qualifying, beating Norway in Oslo and Spain at Hampden Park, and the Swiss have only actually won four of their last 12 internationals.

"It's also worth considering that if the game is level going into the closing stages, the Swiss may be happy to dig in and settle for the draw, knowing that will take them a long way towards qualification for the last 16.

"It may seem unusual to be confident of a Scottish revival, but I'll lay Switzerland here at 1.910/11. I think we'll see a reaction from Clarke's side, and they'll be much more aggressive in trying to shut down Xhaka than they were against Toni Kroos."

Lay Switzerland

Lewis Jones: "Excuse the hyperbole, but Granit Xhaka blew me away with his performance in Switzerland's 3-1 opening win over Hungary. The transformation to his game in becoming such a classy, tenacious and intelligent player with the ball is a testament to his professionalism. The ex-Arsenal man simply bossed it. He had the most touches, the most passes completed and the most passes in the final third of any player in Cologne and created four chances for his teammates. If Scotland play with the same timidness here then Xhaka is likely to lead the Swiss to a pretty convincing victory with the 23/20 on them defying a +1 handicap a likely runner.

"Dan Ndoye was equally as impressive as Xhaka in that 3-1 win, where a switch in position from left-wing back to playing as an inverted winger off the right - where he plays for his club Bologna - looked a clever move by the Swiss management. He had three shots, nine touches in the opposition box and caused huge problems with his pace and power when cutting into central areas. Against such a ropey defensive outfit like Scotland, who have conceded 26 goals in their last 10 games, Ndoye isn't being given the respect playing his advanced position deserves and looks a fine price at 9/25.50 to score."

Dan Ndoye to score anytime

Tipman: "Remo Freuler started his Euro campaign in excellent style, as he started alongside captain Granit Xhaka in centre-midfield as Switzerland beat a tough Hungary side 3-1. Scotland will offer a completely different challenge and the Swiss are rightful favourites, they'll be hoping for a win here and to seal qualification before facing Germany in the final game.

"Freuler averages 2.4 tackles per game and commits an average of 1.5 fouls. He received nine yellow cards in just 32 league games for Bologna last season. Freuler lived up to his name of being a very tough, physical player in the opener where he committed a huge four fouls and was eventually booked in their win over Hungary."

first-half fouls treble

Jimmy The Punt: "At a shade of odds on, Switzerland has to be worth a look on Wednesday. The Swiss fared much better [than Scotland] in their opening game beating Hungary 3-1, outshooting them 15 to six and hitting the target seven times compared to Hungary's two.

"Murat Yakin's side showed great versatility, Kwadwo Duah scoring with a slick finish to cap off a slick passing move to net his first goal for his nation on only his second appearance. The Swiss also created chances for high pressing and their third goal came via a long Yann Sommer clearance.

"Based on what we saw in the first games of both these sides, I think backing Switzerland to win is the way here."

Switzerland to win

The Opta Stat: "Scotland have won just six of their 33 matches at major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), a win rate of 18%. Among European nations with 25+ matches played at such tournaments, only Bulgaria (13% - 4/32) have a poorer win ratio. Indeed, Switzerland have scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches at the EUROs finals, scoring 10 goals in this period, which is more than they netted in their first 15 European Championship games beforehand (9 goals)."