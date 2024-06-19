Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 4/1 best bet for three games on Wednesday

Plenty of cards in Stuttgart

Germans to dominate set-pieces

McGregor to get stuck in

Scottish defence to leak goals

Germany v Hungary (Wed, 17:00)



Leg #1 - Over 2.5 cards

Germany and Hungary each picked up two cards in their opening match of the tournament and should be backed to produce a game that sees at least three shown.

One of the factors important in this will be referee Danny Makkelie, who has a tricky relationship with German sides and was a controversial appointment for this encounter. Previously, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann branded the Dutchman's decision-making as "a joke".

Makkelie has averaged 3.49 cards across the 41 matches he has officiated this season, including seven in a Europa League semi-final second-leg draw between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma. There have only been nine occasions this term in which he has not shown at least three cards.

Hungary, meanwhile, are likely to invite disciplinary action. Only Turkey saw more cards per 90 than Marco Rossi's side of nations who reached Euro 2024.

Leg #2 - Over 5.5 Germany corners

Germany might only have won five corners in their opening match against Scotland, but this was at least partially because they eased up in the second half to preserve their energy against an opponent that was already well beaten.

They have a history of winning at least six corners against Hungary, having done so twice in their last three meetings against this rival. All of these encounters, of which Germany have incidentally failed to win any, have taken place n the last three years.

Despite the Euro 2024 hosts' poor results against Hungary, they have dominated the ball and territory, and that is likely to be the case in this game, too. Expect, therefore, a sizeable return in terms of corners.

Indeed, Switzerland won six corners against Rossi's side and are a less potent offensive side.

Scotland v Switzerland (Wed, 20:00)



Leg #3 - Callum McGregor to commit 1+ foul

Callum McGregor was one of two Scotland players to commit multiple fouls against Germany, giving away two free kicks. Ryan Christie, who committed three fouls, could find himself dropping to the bench in this match.

McGregor is, therefore, one to watch in terms of free kicks given away. The Celtic star averaged one foul per 90 in the Scottish Premiership this season but this figure is aided by the fact that his club side are a dominant side not asked to do a great deal of defending.

With Scotland liable to see less of the ball than the Swiss, McGregor will be employed to do more defensive work than he is accustomed and that is liable to end in him giving up at least one free kick.

The Swiss exploited to same type of gaps in Hungary as Germany did against Scotland, suggesting they will play in a similar style. It was notable that the vast majority of the Scots' fouls against Germany came from central midfielders, suggesting these players will again be likely to give up free kicks.

Leg #4 - Over 1.5 goals

Given that Scotland have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last 10 international fixtures, the odds on this being a game that yields at least a couple of goals are high.

Allied to that, Switzerland are hardly a solid defensive unit either. Murat Yakin's side have conceded at least one goal in nine of their last 10 competitive matches, with the exception being Andorra.

The Swiss struggled against crosses and set pieces when they played Hungary, and these situations are likely to be strong suits for Steve Clarke's outfit. Similarly, Scotland struggled to shut down areas against Germany in which the Nati looked strong versus Hungary.

Scotland's opening game of the tournament produced 2.1xG, embarrassingly all of which was for Germany, while Switzerland's clash with Hungary tallied 3.6xG. All this suggests at least two goals are on the cards in Koln.

