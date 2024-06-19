Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 13/5, 7/2 and 15/2 tips on day six

Germamy manager Julien Nagelsmann
Germany could run riot once again based on previous meetings with Hungary

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day six of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Wednesday.

Croatia v Albania - 14:00

Go for Luka to roll back the years

The Opta Stat:

"Despite only playing 65 minutes on MD1 versus Spain, Croatia midfielder Luka Modrić made the most line-breaking passes of any player in the match (13)."

Recommended Bet

Back Luka Modric to assist anytime

SBK13/5

Germany v Hungary - 17:00

Simple: Back goals

The Opta Stat:

"Germany and Hungary's three previous meetings at a major tournament have produced 20 goals, an average of 6.7 per game. Hungary opened the scoring in each of those three matches. Indeed, Hungary have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 games at the European Championships, doing so in a 2-0 win over Austria in 2016. They have conceded the opening goal in seven of those 12 matches, losing six of those seven occasions (D1 - vs Iceland in 2016)."

Recommended Bet

Back over 5.5 goals

SBK15/2

Scotland v Switzerland - 20:00

Scots to come unstuck again

The Opta Stat:

"Scotland have won just six of their 33 matches at major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), a win rate of 18%. Among European nations with 25+ matches played at such tournaments, only Bulgaria (13% - 4/32) have a poorer win ratio. Indeed, Switzerland have scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches at the EUROs finals, scoring 10 goals in this period, which is more than they netted in their first 15 European Championship games beforehand (9 goals)."

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Switzerland goals

SBK7/2

