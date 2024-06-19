Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 13/5, 7/2 and 15/2 tips on day six
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day six of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Wednesday.
-
Luka can drive his Croatian teammates
-
Hungary could be on the end of another pasting
-
Steve Clarke's men could be on the periphery
-
Three best bets on Wednesday
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
Croatia v Albania - 14:00
Go for Luka to roll back the years
The Opta Stat:
"Despite only playing 65 minutes on MD1 versus Spain, Croatia midfielder Luka Modrić made the most line-breaking passes of any player in the match (13)."
Germany v Hungary - 17:00
Simple: Back goals
The Opta Stat:
"Germany and Hungary's three previous meetings at a major tournament have produced 20 goals, an average of 6.7 per game. Hungary opened the scoring in each of those three matches. Indeed, Hungary have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 games at the European Championships, doing so in a 2-0 win over Austria in 2016. They have conceded the opening goal in seven of those 12 matches, losing six of those seven occasions (D1 - vs Iceland in 2016)."
Scotland v Switzerland - 20:00
Scots to come unstuck again
The Opta Stat:
"Scotland have won just six of their 33 matches at major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), a win rate of 18%. Among European nations with 25+ matches played at such tournaments, only Bulgaria (13% - 4/32) have a poorer win ratio. Indeed, Switzerland have scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches at the EUROs finals, scoring 10 goals in this period, which is more than they netted in their first 15 European Championship games beforehand (9 goals)."
Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day six!
Listen to our Euros daily podcast for today's best bets (featuring a special guest)...
Recommended bets
Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder!
Available to new and existing customers. Betfair are giving you a completely free Acca or Bet Builder on each of the first five days of Euro 2024! Make sure you opt-in and find all the details here! T&Cs apply (value of free bet varies).
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day Six Stat Pack: Lay Croatia, back Germany fouls and 9/2 scorer tip
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day Six Tips: Back Switzerland to beat Scotland on the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Germany v Hungary: Wounded Magyars to show some fight
-
Football Betting Tips
Croatia v Albania: 13/8 and 3/1 tips as Modric & co to return to their major tournament best
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Use #OddsOnThat to boost Germans up to 13/8