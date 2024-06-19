Opta Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 13/5, 7/2 and 15/2 tips on day six

Germany could run riot once again based on previous meetings with Hungary

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day six of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Wednesday.

Luka can drive his Croatian teammates

Hungary could be on the end of another pasting

Steve Clarke's men could be on the periphery

Three best bets on Wednesday

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024 Croatia v Albania - 14:00 Go for Luka to roll back the years The Opta Stat: "Despite only playing 65 minutes on MD1 versus Spain, Croatia midfielder Luka Modrić made the most line-breaking passes of any player in the match (13)." Recommended Bet Back Luka Modric to assist anytime SBK 13/5 Germany v Hungary - 17:00 Simple: Back goals The Opta Stat: "Germany and Hungary's three previous meetings at a major tournament have produced 20 goals, an average of 6.7 per game. Hungary opened the scoring in each of those three matches. Indeed, Hungary have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 games at the European Championships, doing so in a 2-0 win over Austria in 2016. They have conceded the opening goal in seven of those 12 matches, losing six of those seven occasions (D1 - vs Iceland in 2016)." Recommended Bet Back over 5.5 goals SBK 15/2 Scotland v Switzerland - 20:00 Scots to come unstuck again The Opta Stat: "Scotland have won just six of their 33 matches at major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), a win rate of 18%. Among European nations with 25+ matches played at such tournaments, only Bulgaria (13% - 4/32) have a poorer win ratio. Indeed, Switzerland have scored 3+ goals in three of their last four matches at the EUROs finals, scoring 10 goals in this period, which is more than they netted in their first 15 European Championship games beforehand (9 goals)." Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Switzerland goals SBK 7/2 Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day six! Listen to our Euros daily podcast for today's best bets (featuring a special guest)...

Recommended bets

