Euro 2024 Day Six Tips: Back Switzerland to beat Scotland on the Betfair Exchange

Croatia vs Albania - (14:00)

Albania wasted no time in taking the lead against Italy.

It was fullback Federico Dimarco who threw it straight to Nedim Bajrami within the first 30 seconds. He still had plenty to do but he smashed it into the net with great composure.

After that, it was back to the wall stuff for Albania and it didn't take long for Italy to turn the game around. Alessandro Bastoni equalised in the 11th minute before Nicolo Barella completed the comeback with 16 minutes on the clock.

After that, Albania did not really scare Italy, having only five shots, none of which hit the target.

Armando Broja cut an isolated figure upfront for the Red and Blacks. He was carded and committed two of his side's seven fouls. Backing him to hit the same total on Wednesday at 2.3811/8 appeals as the young Fulham forward pits his wits against a streetwise Croatia backline.

Croatia also have zero points after one game after Spain schooled their ageing golden generation.

As the odds reflect though, Croatia should get off the mark here in what could be a cagey affair.

Germany vs Hungary - 17:00

Germany look the bees knees.

They didn't waste any time quashing the nerves in the Euro 2024 curtain raiser scoring inside 10 minutes via Florian Wirtz and then doubling their lead before the clock hit 20 minutes.

I had my concerns about how Julien Naglesmann's narrow 4-2-3-1 would cut through the Scottish lowblock but it became almost immediately apparent my concerns were misguided.

Jamal Musiala and Wirtz carved through the Tartan Army like a hot knife through haggis and having seen that you really do wonder how far the hosts can go this summer.

That is not to say they are invincible, their gung-ho tactics could be their downfall against a nation more dangerous on the counter attack.

On several occasions on Friday the furfest men back for Germany were centre backs Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah and they were deep within the Scotland half.

Scotland did not create anything in terms of xG and at similar prices, it is hard to imagine Hungary causing the hosts any issues either.

Ilkay Gundogan's price to score might be worth a look at 3.02/1.

Germany's captain played every minute of the opener, having two shots and racked up a xG of 0.23.

Scotland vs Switzerland - 20:00

Ten man Scotland suffered the heaviest defeat in a Euros opener in the history of the competition.

How do you recover from that?

Well, next up is Switzerland and the Tartan Army realistically need to end the group stage with at least three points and a goal difference much closer to zero.

It is hard to see how Scotland get something out of this clash though as they unravelled quickly in the competition's opener.

Che Adams was isolated upfront, the midfield disjointed and Andy Robertson was too pumped up.

At a shade of odds on, Switzerland has to be worth a look on Wednesday.

The Swiss fared much better in their opening game beating Hungary 3-1, outshooting them 15 to six and hitting the target seven times compared to Hungary's two.

Murat Yakin's side showed great versatility, Kwadwo Duah scoring with a slick finish to cap off a slick passing move to net his first goal for his nation on only his second appearance.

The Swiss also created chances for high pressing and their third goal came via a long Yann Sommer clearance.

Based on what we saw in the first games of both these sides, I think backing Switzerland to win is the way here.

Recommended Bet Back Switzerland to win EXC 1.93

