Today's Euro 2024 Tips: Back boosted 11/2 fouls Acca across Wednesday's three games

Ramadani to be busy as Albania target result

Havertz keen to prove himself for Germany

Swiss Freuler completes first-half fouls treble

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Wednesday sees three exciting fixtures as we start the second game week of Euro 2024. Croatia will be hoping to bounce back against Albania, the hosts Germany will face Hungary in Stuttgart, and Scotland take on Switzerland in Cologne.

Leg #1 - Ylber Ramadani to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Ylber Ramadani will likely keep his place in the heart of midfield for Albania in a game they really have to get a result from if they want to qualify in third place from this tough group. Ramadani had a relatively quiet game for Albania in their opener where they squandered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1.

Ramadani played a deeper role just in front of the back four, but with Italy playing down the flanks he was largely out of the game. He did commit one successful tackle, one foul and one interception in his 90 minutes, all below his career averages.

Ramadani committed an average of 1.2 fouls per game last season for Lecce where he received 13 yellow cards in 34 league games. Albania have to be more aggressive and attacking here if they want to maintain hopes of qualifying from Group B which should see Ramadani venturing out from the back line and hopfully suit out first half fouls bet.

Leg #2 - Kai Havertz to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Kai Havertz started the Euros in spectacular style as he carried his Premier League form into the opener to help Germany get off to a flying start with a 5-1 win over Scotland. Havertz notched his first goal of the tournament and an assist in his 63 minute performance, and is likely to be rewarded with another start.

With Switzerland beating Hungary in the opener and facing Scotland tomorrow, Germany will need to make sure they do not slip up here if they want to win their group. We anticipate more of what we saw in the opener from Germany, slick football and a high press with hard pressure to regain possession.

Havertz averaged 1.6 fouls per game last season for Arsenal and despite dominating Scotland in the opener, committed two fouls in his 63 minutes on the pitch. Havertz will be desperate for another good performance and to prove he is the man to lead the line for Germany in the later stages. His pressure and desire, combined with his foul statistics, will play into a first half fouls bet.

Leg #3 - Remo Freuler to commit 1 or more fouls in the first half

Remo Freuler started his Euro campaign in excellent style, as he started alongside captain Granit Xhaka in centre-midfield as Switzerland beat a tough Hungary side 3-1. Scotland will offer a completely different challenge and the Swiss are rightful favourites, they'll be hoping for a win here and to seal qualification before facing Germany in the final game.

Freuler averages 2.4 tackles per game and commits an average of 1.5 fouls. He received nine yellow cards in just 32 league games for Bologna last season. Freuler lived up to his name of being a very tough, physical player in the opener where he committed a huge four fouls and was eventually booked in their win over Hungary.

This first half fouls treble has been boosted from 4/15.00 to 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet Back first-half fouls treble SBK 11/2

This first half fouls tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website www.tipmantips.com. You can claim a completely free month trial here: https://www.tipmantips.com/em-opt-in.

Listen to our Euros daily podcast for today's best bets (featuring a special guest)...