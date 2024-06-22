Euro 2024 Day Nine Cheat Sheet: Best tips, Euros podcast and more

Goals expected in Georgia v Czech Rep

Portugal should be too good for Turkey

Lukaku backed to get Red Devils back on track

Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 Day 9 podcast tips

Mark O'Haire: "Considering the circumstances in Group F, goals may also be on the menu in Leipzig. The two teams should be targeting top honours following defeats in their first fixtures, with both matches producing Both Teams To Score 1.9310/11 and Over 2.5 Goals 1.9210/11 winners. A repeat holds plenty of appeal and I'm eager to support the former option at the prices.

"Georgia have now scored in 16 of their last 19 competitive contests, including games against Spain, Scotland, Norway, Turkey and Sweden. The Crusaders pack plenty of punch in forward areas with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze leading the line and Willy Sagnol's debutants managed 14 shots and generated 1.37 xG in their opener against Turkey.

"Meanwhile, six of Czech Republic's past seven outings have now paid-out for Both Teams To Score backers. The Lions have fired just two blanks in 18 matches across all competitions since September 2022 with their only clean sheets in a 24-game sample arriving against minnows such as Moldova and the Faroe Islands."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams To Score Exc 1.93

Dan Fitch: "The Georgians were involved in a hugely entertaining game with Turkey that they lost 3-1. They looked like a team that know that this opportunity may not come round again and were determined to make the most of it, rather than adopt a cautious approach.

"That should make for another fun game against a Czech side that took the lead against Portugal, before eventually losing 2-1. Ivan Hasek's team have the more realistic opportunity to reach the last-16 and a win here would go a long way towards them achieving that goal. Prior to that defeat to Portugal, they were unbeaten in seven, of which they had won six (D1).

"Yet even when winning, the Czechs have been conceding, with the game against Portugal being their fifth consecutive match without a clean sheet. Back a Czech Republic win and both teams to score at 11/43.75."

Recommended Bet Back Czech Republic to beat Georgia and both teams to score SBK 11/4

The Opta Stat:

"Georgia had 14 shots in their 3-1 defeat against Türkiye on MD1 of this year's UEFA EURO. It was the most by a nation in their first ever match at the European Championship since Austria in 2008 vs Croatia (20)."

Recommended Bet Back Georgia to have 14 or more shots SBK 7/2

Mark O'Haire: "Portgual are understandable strong 1.618/13 favourites to take top honours here. The Selecao have won all 11 of their competitive matches under Roberto Martinez's watch and have now posted W14-D1-L2 across UEFA dates across the last two years with Spain the last side to beat the Iberian outfit in a meaningful match, way back in September 2022.

"Portugal displayed their tactical flexibility and versatility against Czech Republic and have largely flourished in a more proactive and attack-minded style, generating a minimum of 1.85 Expected Goals (xG) in nine of the aforementioned 11 triumphs under Martinez and firing in an average of 13.18 shots from inside the opposition penalty area."

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to win and BTTS Exc 3.5

Andy Robson: "Hakan Calhanoglu is the creative hub of the Turkey team but he also isn't afraid to do the dirty work when required. The Crescent Stars captain committed two fouls and collected a card when skippering his side to a 3-1 success over Georgia on Tuesday. Calhanoglu should have a lot of defensive work to get through on Saturday evening when faced with such formidable opposition and is therefore likely to fall foul of the referee at least once.

"Capping off an excellent domestic season for Inter, Calhanoglu proved his desire to get stuck in by the 1.51 fouls committed per 90 in Serie A this past season. He is deployed slightly deeper when playing for the national team in comparison to his club side, given he is not part of a three-man centre midfield pairing with Turkey as he is with Inter, meaning less cover to get forward. Considering he will be tasked with keeping tabs on the lively Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha in the Portuguese midfield, one foul just seems too good to pass up."

Recommended Bet Back the four-legged Bet Builder SBK 11/2

Abigail Davies: "Romelu Lukaku had his head in his hands a few times in the opening 45 against Slovakia, as he spurned chance after chance, he certainly endured a bit of an off day. He did find the back of the net twice in the second-half, the former Manchester United man clearly offside with the first but the second goal being ruled out was more controversial and I'd argue should have drawn Belgium level.

"Given the positions he got himself into time and time again along with the abundance of support he has in attack, I'm backing the side to make things happen on Saturday and there's value at 9/25.50 in the striker to score two or more goals that stand in this match!

"Despite Doku making the mistake that resulted in the only goal in their opener, I expect the 22-year-old to respond well, continue to push forward into dangerous areas and deliver delightful balls into the box that are a lot more fruitful this time around."

Recommended Bet Back Romelu Lukaku to score 2+ goals SBK 9/2

Lewis Jones: "Belgium are tactically set up to play like a modern-day team, full of attacking intent and counter pressing. However, playing this way leaves your defence exposed and quite frankly, their defence looked below the quality required to perform at this level in the opener with Slovakia.

"Wout Faes looked a bag of nerves on the ball and Anderlecht's Zeno Debast only has eight caps to his name and looks raw.

"I want to back the bright and bubbly Romanians to make this a closer encounter than the markets expect with Belgium at 1.5 for victory. Nicolae Stanciu - a man whose threat we highlighted in the opening game where a Bet Builder of him having three shots and to be fouled twice landed at 4.55 - is a bet again here. I'm happy to combine his 8/11 price for two or more shots with the possibility of both teams scoring in the game at 19/20. That brings out a 5/2 to attack."