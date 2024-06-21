Euro 2024 Day Nine Stat Pack: 18/1 Joao Cancelo angle, Romania can hurt ropey Belgium

Cancelo scored three goals in qualifying & has 10 goals in 51 caps

Stanciu can lead Romania charge as underdogs v Belgium

Georgia v Czech Republic (14:00) - A shock on the cards?

The Czechs look woefully short here and can be taken on at 1.794/5. They looked very pedestrian and sloppy against Portugal despite almost stealing some points. This is a different test all together of course and they'll play with more attacking freedom but it's hard to see where their threat comes from. Patrik Schick looked a shadow of his former self in the opener - injury issues taking their toll there.

Meanwhile, Georgia were spikey and caused Turkey real problems in a fantastic encounter. They were only undone by two exceptional finishes and created 1.37 worth of expected goals from their 14 shots with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze to the fore.

Those two can lead them to at least a point and even the 5.39/2 for a Georgian win is a live runner.

Turkey v Portugal (17:00) - Cancelo strike-rate hard to ignore

Joao Cancelo is a bit of a punters pal when it comes to the prop markets. He forged at reputation at Manchester City of playing as a roaming left-back that led to his shots prices being dropping with value most weeks. Well, here he is, playing for Portugal in a very similar role off the left where he is encouraged to move inside and join in with attacks.

His prices aren't as juicy as yesteryear but he's still a live runner when looking at his data. He hit 15 shots in qualifying, scoring with three of those efforts taking his tally to 10 goals in 51 caps. That a very healthy strike-rate and in a game Portugal are 1.625/8 to win, taking the 18/119.00 on one of their top goalscorers to score first makes sense if backing big prices is your thing.

Belgium v Romania (20:00) - Stan the man again?

Belgium are tactically set up to play like a modern-day team, full of attacking intent and counter pressing. However, playing this way leaves your defence exposed and quite frankly, their defence looked below the quality required to perform at this level in the opener with Slovakia.

Wout Faes looked a bag of nerves on the ball and Anderlecht's Zeno Debast only has eight caps to his name and looks raw.

I want to back the bright and bubbly Romanians to make this a closer encounter than the markets expect with Belgium at 1.51/2 for victory. Nicolae Stanciu - a man whose threat we highlighted in the opening game where a Bet Builder of him having three shots and to be fouled twice landed at 4.55 - is a bet again here. I'm happy to combine his 8/111.73 price for two or more shots with the possibility of both teams scoring in the game at 19/201.95. That brings out a 5/23.50 to attack.