Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Back Czechs at 11/4 and Portugal at 7/2

Georgia and Czech Republic will both be looking to win their first points in Group F when they meet on Saturday.

The Georgians were involved in a hugely entertaining game with Turkey that they lost 3-1. They looked like a team that know that this opportunity may not come round again and were determined to make the most of it, rather than adopt a cautious approach.

That should make for another fun game against a Czech side that took the lead against Portugal, before eventually losing 2-1. Ivan Hasek's team have the more realistic opportunity to reach the last-16 and a win here would go a long way towards them achieving that goal. Prior to that defeat to Portugal, they were unbeaten in seven, of which they had won six (D1).

Yet even when winning, the Czechs have been conceding, with the game against Portugal being their fifth consecutive match without a clean sheet. Back a Czech Republic win and both teams to score at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Czech Republic to beat Georgia and both teams to score SBK 11/4

The other two teams in Group F are in action on Saturday evening, with Turkey and Portugal aiming to build on their wins.

Turkey's 3-1 scoreline looks more comfortable than was the case. Their game against Georgia demonstrated their positivity and the attacking class that they have within their ranks, highlighted by Arda Guler's goal. Yet there is also a defensive fragility and Georgia's goal means that they have conceded in six of their last seven games.

Portugal look like they have the squad to win Euro 2024, but not necessarily a manager capable of guiding them to that goal. Their laboured victory against Czech Republic was in large part due to an overcomplicated tactical structure. With Roberto Martinez having so many quality attacking players to choose from, it's baffling as to why he is playing with such a defensive formation, especially as the opposition in this group is hardly stellar.

After a string of clean sheets in qualifying, Portugal have now conceded in five of their last six games. Let's go for a Portugal win, both teams to score and under 4.5 goals, at odds of 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to beat Turkey, both teams to score and under 4.5 goals SBK 7/2

Belgium need to kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign when they take on a confident Romania side.

The Belgians were on the wrong end of the biggest surprise of the tournament so far, when they were beaten 1-0 by Slovakia. There are reasons for Belgium to be optimistic, despite that loss. The goal that they conceded was a gift from an individual error and they created more than enough chances to have won the game, with two goals from Romelu Lukaku being disallowed.

Romania were a menace on the break against Ukraine, with a shoot-on-sight policy that paid dividends, as they ran out as 3-0 winners. They had very little possession, but defended well. This match is likely to follow the same pattern, with Belgium dominating and Romania looking to soak it up and launch swift counter-attacks.

This looks likely to be a much more even contest than the odds suggest, so let's ignore the result markets. Lukaku may have drawn a blank against Slovakia, but it still leaves him with a record of 17 goals from twelve games for Belgium, from the start of 2023. Back Lukaku to score at 10/111.91.

Recommended Bet Back Lukaku to score for Belgium against Romania SBK 10/11

Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.

Football Only Bettor Euros Daily - Listen to Saturday's tips here!