Euro 2024 Tipsheet: Back Czechs at 11/4 and Portugal at 7/2
Dan Fitch has found ways to back the Czech Republic and Portugal to win at big prices, as he previews Saturday's Euro 2024 fixtures.
-
Georgia can score once more against Czechs
-
Portugal face another tight game against Turkey
-
Lukaku record shows he can bounce back
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Georgia v Czech Republic (Saturday, 14:00)
Georgia and Czech Republic will both be looking to win their first points in Group F when they meet on Saturday.
The Georgians were involved in a hugely entertaining game with Turkey that they lost 3-1. They looked like a team that know that this opportunity may not come round again and were determined to make the most of it, rather than adopt a cautious approach.
That should make for another fun game against a Czech side that took the lead against Portugal, before eventually losing 2-1. Ivan Hasek's team have the more realistic opportunity to reach the last-16 and a win here would go a long way towards them achieving that goal. Prior to that defeat to Portugal, they were unbeaten in seven, of which they had won six (D1).
Yet even when winning, the Czechs have been conceding, with the game against Portugal being their fifth consecutive match without a clean sheet. Back a Czech Republic win and both teams to score at 11/43.75.
Turkey v Portugal (Saturday, 17:00)
The other two teams in Group F are in action on Saturday evening, with Turkey and Portugal aiming to build on their wins.
Turkey's 3-1 scoreline looks more comfortable than was the case. Their game against Georgia demonstrated their positivity and the attacking class that they have within their ranks, highlighted by Arda Guler's goal. Yet there is also a defensive fragility and Georgia's goal means that they have conceded in six of their last seven games.
Portugal look like they have the squad to win Euro 2024, but not necessarily a manager capable of guiding them to that goal. Their laboured victory against Czech Republic was in large part due to an overcomplicated tactical structure. With Roberto Martinez having so many quality attacking players to choose from, it's baffling as to why he is playing with such a defensive formation, especially as the opposition in this group is hardly stellar.
After a string of clean sheets in qualifying, Portugal have now conceded in five of their last six games. Let's go for a Portugal win, both teams to score and under 4.5 goals, at odds of 7/24.50.
Belgium v Romania (Saturday, 20:00)
Belgium need to kickstart their Euro 2024 campaign when they take on a confident Romania side.
The Belgians were on the wrong end of the biggest surprise of the tournament so far, when they were beaten 1-0 by Slovakia. There are reasons for Belgium to be optimistic, despite that loss. The goal that they conceded was a gift from an individual error and they created more than enough chances to have won the game, with two goals from Romelu Lukaku being disallowed.
Romania were a menace on the break against Ukraine, with a shoot-on-sight policy that paid dividends, as they ran out as 3-0 winners. They had very little possession, but defended well. This match is likely to follow the same pattern, with Belgium dominating and Romania looking to soak it up and launch swift counter-attacks.
This looks likely to be a much more even contest than the odds suggest, so let's ignore the result markets. Lukaku may have drawn a blank against Slovakia, but it still leaves him with a record of 17 goals from twelve games for Belgium, from the start of 2023. Back Lukaku to score at 10/111.91.
Now read more Euro 2024 tips and previews here.
Football Only Bettor Euros Daily - Listen to Saturday's tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England's Route to Euro 2024 Final: Who, when and where the Three Lions play next
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day 13 Stat Pack: Take 6/1 on mutually beneficial draw in Slovakia v Romania
-
Football Betting Tips
Czech Republic v Turkey: Final day shootout fancied
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Day 13 Predictions: Back 7/2 Provod Card with the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Group A Review: Solid Swiss can progress further