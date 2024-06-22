Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 7/2, 4/1 and 9/2 tips on Saturday
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day nine of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Saturday...
Georgia shot count can be backed
Vitinha can be creative spark
Lukaku can benefit from a bit of luck
Georgia v Czechia - 14:00
Get the shots in
The Opta Stat:
"Georgia had 14 shots in their 3-1 defeat against Türkiye on MD1 of this year's UEFA EURO. It was the most by a nation in their first ever match at the European Championship since Austria in 2008 vs Croatia (20)."
Turkey v Portugal - 17:00
Passmaster to assist
The Opta Stat:
"Portugal midfielder Vitinha completed more passes under high-intensity pressure (59) than any other player on MD1 of EURO 2024, while only Toni Kroos (30) made more line-breaking passes than the 24-year-old in the opening round of the group stage (21)."
Belgium v Romania - 20:00
Lukaku to get back to scoring form
The Opta Stat:
"Nine of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku's 11 goals across the UEFA European Championship and World Cup have come in the group stages, including three at EURO 2020; he could however fail to score in back-to-back starts at a major tournament for the first time since the 2018 World Cup (4 in a row)."
Recommended bets
