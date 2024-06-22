Opta

Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 7/2, 4/1 and 9/2 tips on Saturday

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez
Martinez's Portugal scraped past Czechia on MD1

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day nine of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Saturday...

Georgia v Czechia - 14:00

Get the shots in

The Opta Stat:

"Georgia had 14 shots in their 3-1 defeat against Türkiye on MD1 of this year's UEFA EURO. It was the most by a nation in their first ever match at the European Championship since Austria in 2008 vs Croatia (20)."

Recommended Bet

Back Georgia to have 14 or more shots

SBK7/2

Turkey v Portugal - 17:00

Passmaster to assist

The Opta Stat:

"Portugal midfielder Vitinha completed more passes under high-intensity pressure (59) than any other player on MD1 of EURO 2024, while only Toni Kroos (30) made more line-breaking passes than the 24-year-old in the opening round of the group stage (21)."

Recommended Bet

Back Vitinha to assist

SBK4/1

Belgium v Romania - 20:00

Lukaku to get back to scoring form

The Opta Stat:

"Nine of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku's 11 goals across the UEFA European Championship and World Cup have come in the group stages, including three at EURO 2020; he could however fail to score in back-to-back starts at a major tournament for the first time since the 2018 World Cup (4 in a row)."

Recommended Bet

Back Romelu Lukaku to score 2 or more goals

SBK9/2

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

