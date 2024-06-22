Opta Euro 2024 Opta Stats: Back 7/2, 4/1 and 9/2 tips on Saturday

Martinez's Portugal scraped past Czechia on MD1

Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta facts for day nine of Euro 2024 to find three tips on Saturday...

Georgia shot count can be backed

Vitinha can be creative spark

Lukaku can benefit from a bit of luck

Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024 Georgia v Czechia - 14:00 Get the shots in The Opta Stat:



"Georgia had 14 shots in their 3-1 defeat against Türkiye on MD1 of this year's UEFA EURO. It was the most by a nation in their first ever match at the European Championship since Austria in 2008 vs Croatia (20)." Recommended Bet Back Georgia to have 14 or more shots SBK 7/2 Turkey v Portugal - 17:00 Passmaster to assist The Opta Stat: "Portugal midfielder Vitinha completed more passes under high-intensity pressure (59) than any other player on MD1 of EURO 2024, while only Toni Kroos (30) made more line-breaking passes than the 24-year-old in the opening round of the group stage (21)." Recommended Bet Back Vitinha to assist SBK 4/1 Belgium v Romania - 20:00 Lukaku to get back to scoring form The Opta Stat: "Nine of Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku's 11 goals across the UEFA European Championship and World Cup have come in the group stages, including three at EURO 2020; he could however fail to score in back-to-back starts at a major tournament for the first time since the 2018 World Cup (4 in a row)." Recommended Bet Back Romelu Lukaku to score 2 or more goals SBK 9/2 Now head to our Euro 2024 HUB for more content on day eight! Football Only Bettor Euros Daily - Listen to Saturday's tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets! Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.