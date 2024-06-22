Bet Builder Tips: Back Andy Robson's 11/2 best bet for two games on Saturday

Georgia v Czech Republic (Sat, 14:00)



Leg #1 - Both teams to score

Both lost their opening games of the tournament, Georgia and the Czech Republic can only afford to have another fruitless outing in Group F on Saturday afternoon.

The two nations will be desperately seeking to revive their respective hopes of reaching the knockout round, and both will have earmarked this fixture as one they can claim maximum points from.

Considering the state of play in the section and the pair's need for points, both teams to score looks an appealing option.

Both teams have got on the scoresheet in each of the Czechs' last five outings, while the same bet has proven profitable in six of Georgia's past 10 assignments.

Leg #2 - Georges Mikautadze to have 1+ shot on target

Georges Mikautadze took his place in Georgian folklore by scoring the Crusaders' first-ever goal at a major international tournament against Turkey on Tuesday.

That historic strike means Mikautadze now has 11 goals in 26 appearances for his country, and he will be aiming to add to that impressive return against the Czech Republic.

Having hit the target with one of his three shots on goal in Georgia's maiden match of the tournament, the Metz marksman makes plenty of appeal to register an on-target effort against the Czechs.

Mikautadze has a penchant for shooting on sight and is therefore fancied to test Czech Republic stopper Jindrich Stanek once or more.

Turkey v Portugal (Sat, 17:00)



Leg #3 - Portugal to win

Portugal were far from their free-flowing best against the Czech Republic but their pressure and persistence was rewarded with a last-gasp winner. Consequently, the Selecao extended their winning run in competitive action to 11 matches under Roberto Martinez's management.

While this might not be the Portuguese cakewalk the pre-match odds suggest, the Selacao should have enough quality to eke out another success. Turkey are unlikely to replicate the Czech Republic's 'park the bus' approach and that should enable Martinez's men to flex their muscles in the final third.

Turkey v Portugal (Sat, 17:00)



Leg #4 - Hakan Calhanoglu to commit 1+ foul

Hakan Calhanoglu is the creative hub of the Turkey team but he also isn't afraid to do the dirty work when required. The Crescent Stars captain committed two fouls and collected a card when skippering his side to a 3-1 success over Georgia on Tuesday. Calhanoglu should have a lot of defensive work to get through on Saturday evening when faced with such formidable opposition and is therefore likely to fall foul of the referee at least once.

Capping off an excellent domestic season for Inter, Calhanoglu proved his desire to get stuck in by the 1.51 fouls committed per 90 in Serie A this past season. He is deployed slightly deeper when playing for the national team in comparison to his club side, given he is not part of a three-man centre midfield pairing with Turkey as he is with Inter, meaning less cover to get forward. Considering he will be tasked with keeping tabs on the lively Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha in the Portuguese midfield, one foul just seems too good to pass up.

