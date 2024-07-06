England v Switzerland Cheat Sheet: Superboost, Euros podcast & best tips for quarter-final

Swiss rock Xhaka can assist at 9/1 10.00

Swiss backed to take early lead at 6/1 7.00

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/12.00 - Superboosted up from 1/41.25!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Stephen Tudor: "Ezri Konsa is most fancied to be Marc Guehi's replacement, the Villa man brought on at extra-time last Sunday over Lewis Dunk and Joe Gomez to shore things up, but though he impressed last term in helping the Villans secure a Champions League spot the defender's inclusion is accompanied by all manner of possible problems.

"Perhaps the least of these is that - should Kieran Trippier be passed fit - England's entire back-four will be made up of right-footed players.

"Communication though is the biggest issue, with Konsa having never partnered John Stones before or played in close proximity to Kieran Trippier the other side of him, and this leads us to highlighting Switzerland's habit of scoring early. Could that trend continue while kinks are being ironed out at the back and England gain the chance to settle?

"For the record, Murat Yakin's men have notched in the first-half in each of their four games in Germany and scored nine of their last 15 before the break."

The Opta Stat:

"Granit Xhaka has created more chances (8), completed more passes (254) and made more line breaking passes (51) than any other Switzerland player so far at EURO 2024."

Alan Shearer: "This is a really tough one to call because England have been really poor and they've just done enough in the end. Switzerland have been really impressive, they know their system, Xhaka wants to get on the ball, they've got pace up front. This will be a really, really difficult game for England, but I'm not going to go against them. I do think and hope the time has come for them to click - and there's no better time for them to click than the quarter-finals. I'm going to go for England. I do think it could go to extra time and penalties."

Opta: "Despite being just 21 years old - the only players in the squad younger than him are Adam Wharton and Kobbie Mainoo - Bellingham is clearly someone who thrives on taking responsibility to drag his team through games.

"His equaliser against Slovakia was his sixth goal for club and country since the start of the 2023/24 season to have come in the 90th minute and beyond. At 4/1 to score, he looks a great value pick. If you would rather hedge, he is also 11/10 to have a shot on target."