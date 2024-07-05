Netherlands v Turkey: Back both sides to oblige in Berlin
Football tipster Mark O'Haire previews the quarter-final showdown between Netherlands and Turkey in what's expected to be a entertaining encounter from Berlin...
-
Netherlands impress in Romanian romp
-
Inconsistent and erratic Turkey difficult to dismiss
-
Entertainment expected in Berlin
-
Netherlands v Turkey
Saturday July 6, 20:00
Live on ITV
Koeman impressed by Netherlands last-16 success
Netherlands boss Ronaldo Koeman hailed his side's "outstanding" performance after overseeing the Oranje to an impressive 3-0 victory over Romania in the last-16. Substitute Donyell Malen scored twice and Cody Gakpo bagged his third goal of Euro 2024 as the Dutch reached the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time in 16 years.
It was a much-improved display from the Netherlands, who had to deal with early pressure from an enthusiastic Romania. However, Liverpool forward Gakpo opened the scoring with a brilliant finish midway through the first half and the Oranje took control of the tie thereafter, dominating the ball and eventually, deservingly adding gloss to the scoreline.
Speaking post-match, Koeman said: "We are Dutch and in Holland we have to play well, we have to play offensive. We were sharp from the beginning and that made the difference. We have great talent in this team but of course you need to win something, then people can start to compare with [winning the Euros in] 1988. We know what we're capable of."
Koeman made three changes to the side with Denzel Dumfries, Xavi Simons and Steven Bergwijn coming in for Lutsharel Geertruida, Joey Veerman and Malen. Bergwijn was withdrawn at half-time with injury and so Malen could be in-line for a recall from the off.
Turkey upset the odds to overcome Austria
Turkey centre-half Merih Demiral scored twice - including the quickest knockout-stage goal in European Championship history - as the Crescent Stars upset the odds to oust well-fancied Austria 2-1 in the last-16 in one of the best games of the tournament so far.
The thrilling winner-takes-all tie was played at a frenetic pace in pouring rain and exploded into life after just 57 seconds when Arda Guler's corner was not cleared and Demiral pounced from close range. The same combination helped Turkey double their lead on the hour-mark before Austria hit back with a own set-piece goal of their own.
Austria pressed for a late leveller and with seconds remaining, Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok produced a wonder save - later compared to Gordon Banks by Austria coach Ralf Rangnick - to secure the Crescent Stars' passage to the quarter-finals, sparking wild celebrations on the touchline from Turkey manager Vincenzo Montella and his squad.
Demiral's availability is now in doubt with UEFA investigating an alleged ultra-nationalist salute during the victory with a potential fine or ban heading his way. Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek are already unavailable after collecting second yellows cards but influential skipper Hakan Calhanoglu and centre-back Samet Akaydin return from suspension.
Both sides to oblige in Berlin
Netherlands 1.654/6 are the understandable pre-match favourites after their impressive last-16 success. The eye-catching victory continues the Oranje's tendency to be flat-track bullies under Ronald Koeman; exclude encounters with France, Croatia, Italy, Germany and Austria and the Dutch have won 11/11 matches, scoring three goals or more on seven occasions.
Turkey 6.4011/2 produced a cool, calm and controlled effort against Austria with Vincenzo Montella rightfully lauded for his tactical approach. However, the Crescent Stars have been erratic and unpredictable during Euro 2024, a characteristic of the Italian's reign. Even so, Turkey do appear a touch underrated with the +1 Asian Handicap offered at 1.9010/11.
A more appealing angle of attack is Both Teams To Score at 1.8910/11. Of the remaining eight nations at Euro 2024, Netherlands and Turkey top the non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) figures with matches involving the two teams producing plenty of goalmouth action. Meanwhile, nine of Turkey's last 13 fixtures have featured three goals or more.
10/3 Bet Builder provides plenty of appeal
Cody Gakpo was in fine form during the Netherlands' 3-0 win over Romania, notching his third goal of the competition, giving the Liverpool forward an impressive six-goal haul from his last nine matches at major tournaments. We can back Gakpo to Score, alongside Denzel Dumfries and Hakan Calhanoglu both to commit at least one foul at a tasty 10/34.33.
Dumfries has now made at least one misdemeanour in his last 28 games for club and country and should see plenty of traffic with Kenan Yildiz and Ferdi Kadioglu operating down Turkey's left-hand side, whilst deep-lying playmaker Calhanoglu averages 0.95 fouls per-90 and has posted foul numbers of 1-2-1 in his most recent four international fixtures.
Recommended bets
