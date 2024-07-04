Alan Shearer Quarter-Final Predictions: Three Lions to be pushed all the way

Spain can edge out hosts in game full of goals

France's forward line may be too good for Portugal

Have to stick with England but it could go all the way

Netherlands can prevail in another tough encounter

Spain have been the best team in the tournament from the first ball they've kicked to now. They've had a clear plan in how they play and what they do. They've got some really, really talented players. But they're going up against a good Germany team, who will have the backing of their home fans. I think this will be a great game. I do think that Spain might just be too good for Germany. There will be loads of goals in this game.

It'll be a brilliant game with so many talking points. I suspect Mbappe will want to get the ball and be one v one with Pepe. Pepe's 41 years old, it's incredible that he's even playing. He did seem to struggle in extra time against Slovenia, which you can understand. France haven't clicked yet - they've scored three goals, one penalty and two own goals. But I'm still going to go for France. I think they might be too good in forward positions for Portugal.

This is a really tough one to call because England have been really poor and they've just done enough in the end. Switzerland have been really impressive, they know their system, Xhaka wants to get on the ball, they've got pace up front. This will be a really, really difficult game for England, but I'm not going to go against them. I do think and hope the time has come for them to click - and there's no better time for them to click than the quarter-finals. I'm going to go for England. I do think it could go to extra time and penalties.

It'll be a really tough game. I was really impressed with Turkey against Austria. What about that last-minute save from Turkey's goalkeeper? Goodness me. It was definitely similar to Gordon Banks' save. I was impressed with the Netherlands and how they clicked in their last-16 game. They had much more energy about them, Gakpo was a real menace and he deserved his man of the match award. I'll go for the Netherlands to get through.

