Alan Shearer Quarter-Final Predictions: Three Lions to be pushed all the way
We have some mouthwatering and potentially very close matches to enjoy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 but Alan Shearer is predicting that the four favourites will eventually progress...
-
Spain can edge out hosts in game full of goals
-
France's forward line may be too good for Portugal
-
Have to stick with England but it could go all the way
-
Netherlands can prevail in another tough encounter
-
Use Betfair's Safer Gambling Tools at Euro 2024
-
Head to our Euro 2024 HUB for today's best tips and previews!
Spain v Germany - Friday 17:00
Spain have been the best team in the tournament from the first ball they've kicked to now. They've had a clear plan in how they play and what they do. They've got some really, really talented players. But they're going up against a good Germany team, who will have the backing of their home fans. I think this will be a great game. I do think that Spain might just be too good for Germany. There will be loads of goals in this game.
Portugal v France - Friday 20:00
It'll be a brilliant game with so many talking points. I suspect Mbappe will want to get the ball and be one v one with Pepe. Pepe's 41 years old, it's incredible that he's even playing. He did seem to struggle in extra time against Slovenia, which you can understand. France haven't clicked yet - they've scored three goals, one penalty and two own goals. But I'm still going to go for France. I think they might be too good in forward positions for Portugal.
England v Switzerland - Saturday 17:00
This is a really tough one to call because England have been really poor and they've just done enough in the end. Switzerland have been really impressive, they know their system, Xhaka wants to get on the ball, they've got pace up front. This will be a really, really difficult game for England, but I'm not going to go against them. I do think and hope the time has come for them to click - and there's no better time for them to click than the quarter-finals. I'm going to go for England. I do think it could go to extra time and penalties.
Netherlands v Turkey - Saturday 20:00
It'll be a really tough game. I was really impressed with Turkey against Austria. What about that last-minute save from Turkey's goalkeeper? Goodness me. It was definitely similar to Gordon Banks' save. I was impressed with the Netherlands and how they clicked in their last-16 game. They had much more energy about them, Gakpo was a real menace and he deserved his man of the match award. I'll go for the Netherlands to get through.
Now read Alan Shearer latest exclusive for Betfair here.
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Switzerland Starting XI: The case for backing Shaw & Palmer in near 50/1 double
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Stat Pack: Now is the time to back William Saliba at 100/1 for player of the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Switzerland Early Tips: Find 6/1, 8/1 & 10/11 tips for quarter-final clash
-
Football Betting Tips
Euro 2024 Tips: Back 79/1 Mbappe punt on the Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Copa America Tipsheet: Argentina bet can land for fourth time at 10/11