England v Switzerland: Back Three Lions and a 10/1 Bet Builder treble

England v Switzerland SuperBoost

You can now back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England at 1/1 - Superboosted up from 1/4!

The former Arsenal man has comitted six in four games so far at Euro 2024, and is no stranger to the referee as we know from his time in the Premier League.

England (60) have won the most fouls of any side at Euro 2024 (15 per game on average), with both Jude Bellingham (9) and Harry Kane (8) sitting in the top 10 of the most fouls won chart. Indeed, only three players (all 10) have managed more than Bellingham.

Recommended Bet Back Granit Xhaka to commit 1 or more fouls v England (was 1/4 - NOW) SBK 1/1

England v Switzerland

Saturday 6 July, 17:00 kick-off

Live on BBC One

Despite needing that late, late Jude Bellingham overkick out of nowhere to spare thier blushes, England remain joint 4/15.00 favourites to win Euro 2024 and are also favourites to beat Switzerland in Gareth Southgate's 100th game in charge.

England were still rubbish against Slovakia while the Swiss were excellent in their win over Italy, but they've lost all four major tournament quarter-finals in their history while Southgate's Three Lions are looking at a third semi-final in four tournaments.

Southgate's side is crying out for changes, but whether he does beyond replacing the suspended Marc Guehi at centre back remains to be seen - although there have been hints about him playing a back three.

Kyle Walker moving into the middle would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to play at right-back and add some much-needed creativity into the side, while going forward Cole Palmer for Bukayo Saka is the only realistic change you could imagine Southgate making.

Ivan Toney and Eberechi Eze both made an impact against Slovakia though and Anthony Gordon's pace off the bench could be a huge weapon, so after struggling continuously surely Southgate will turn to his subs sooner on Saturday.

That depth of quality is why England are 6/52.20 match favourites, along with just one defeat in 24 against Switzerland and that underlying feeling that this squad is just too talented not to put it all together at some point.

Switzerland, who are 29/202.45 to make their first ever semi-final and 29/10 to win in 90 minutes, are a dangerous outfit having scored in every game and with their seven goals coming from seven different scorers.

So then, England to win in 90 minutes & both teams to score at 9/25.50 should be the bet here, but Southgate's mob have drained confidence so much that we find ourselves playing it safe and backing them to qualify by any method and coupling it with both teams to score just to cover another nail-biter.

Recommended Bet Back England to qualify & both teams to score SBK 11/10

Back Kane to use his head

Only Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have scored for England so far with two each, and I think we're getting a touch of value backing Kane to have 1+ header on target at 7/24.50.

Switzerland have only conceded three goals in the tournament and two of those have been headers, while both Kane and Bellingham have scored with their head already.

And only Cristiano Ronaldo has had more headers at goal than Kane's five and especially if Southgate plays a back three with wing-backs the chances of crossing flying into the box will increase.

Against a defence that's at time struggled to deal with aerial attacks, then this OddsOnThat special on the Sportsbook to worth paying attention to.

Recommended Bet Back Harry Kane 1+ header on target SBK 7/2

Back a 10/1 Bet Builder





Let's try a Bet Builder here for this game too, which we'll have to start with a Karry Kane goal at 9/52.80 as I think he's just finding his feet in the tournament and a formation change to really play into his hands.

We'll also add a couple of Swiss players to bring their shooting boots with them as we back Breel Embolo to have 1+ shot on target at 4/51.80 and Dan Odoye to also hit the target just the once at 13/102.30.

Embolo has looked a real handful whenever called upon and he'll be a nightmare for England's defence, especially since if the line-up is changed somewhat, and should have no problems at least hitting the target.

Dan Ndoye also gets the nod to find a shot on target at 13/102.30 despite having just two shots on target in the tournament so far.

Only three players haave had more shots than Ndoye's 13 so far this tournament and although he's struggled with his accuracy he should be turned up a notch on Saturday.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score, Embolo & Ndoye 1+ shot on target SBK 10/1

Listen to Football...Only Bettor Euro 2024 quarter-finals podcast tips