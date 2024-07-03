England v Switzerland Starting XI: The case for backing Shaw & Palmer in near 50/1 double

Will 1/7 1.14 Konsa or 15/2 8.50 Dunk come in for Guehi?

Trent Alexander-Arnold is 13/5 3.60 to come back into the XI

Could Southgate change formation and bring in 4/1 5.00 Palmer?

England narrowly scraped through Slovakia on Sunday and have set up a quarter-final tie with the impressive Switzerland on Saturday. Despite their poor performances, they remain the 7/24.50 favourites to win Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate has routinely decided to keep faith with the majority of the same players, only making changes to the starting XI in the middle of the park so far. Trent Alexander-Arnold started the first two matches before Conor Gallagher was called up for the Slovenia match on MD3.

Kobbie Mainoo then was handed his first start next to Rice for the Last 16 match and was one of England's better performers. The rest of the side has stayed the exact same throughout.

The kicker for Southgate this time is that Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is suspended, so he must make a change at centre-back on Saturday, and Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa is the clear 1/71.14 favourite to take his place.

Despite the incoming defender needing to slot in on the left side of a back four - if Southgate maintains his 4-2-3-1 formation - Konsa looks to have a clear edge over Liverpool's Joe Gomez at 13/53.60 and Brighton's Lewis Dunk at 15/28.50. However, Dunk does ply his trade as the left CB for Brighton in the Premier League, and you could say Gomez earned his call up off the back of some impressive performances at left-back for Liverpool.

Konsa, though, is known for his versatility, and it is widely thought he was given the nod to make the squad due to the fact he can line up anywhere across the back four. In England's warm-up friendly against Bosnia in June, Konsa started at right-back, finished at centre-back and had a stint at left-back during the game. He fits the Southgate mould.

If you do think Southgate will revert to type and name just the one change - Konsa in for Guehi - it is 1/12.00 for England to name the other 10 players all the same.

Will Southgate consider formation change?

The other interesting aspect to this particular game is the way the Three Lions finished their match with Slovakia. Due to the late, late, late, late show from Jude Bellingham

Ivan Toney had been chucked on, Bukayo Saka was at LB, and Cole Palmer & Eberechi Eze were also in the mix. Yes, a penny for Anthony Gordon's thoughts.

Did Toney do enough to earn a place alongside Kane up front from the start in a formation switch? He's available at 11/112.00 if you think now is the time for Southgate to twist.

Southgate and England have played a similar formation before. Remember the 2018 World Cup run to the semi-final? England lined up with Kyle Walker in a back three, and Harry Kane was joined up top for a variety of different players throughout the tournament; Dele Ali, Jesse Lingard & Raheem Sterling all had a go at a hybrid attacking role.

Could that mean a genuine chance for Eberechi Eze at 14/115.00 to be offered the freedom of Dusseldorf? The odds suggest probably not.

What could be more likely is Cole Palmer coming into the side at 5/16.00 following consecutive sub appearances at the tournament. It's easy to forget what an impressive season the young Chelsea forward had.

It may well be a long shot for Southgate to drop one of his favourites in Bukayo Saka, but did England's extra-time effort on Sunday burn out a few of his regulars? Saka would be forgiven if he was tired after playing the final 30+ minutes in an unfamiliar left-back position, and Palmer is primed and ready to take his place on the right if so.

How fit is Luke Shaw?

Luke Shaw declared himself fit for England's last match with Slovakia, though he did not look close to entering the field at any point. We will never know if there was a plan for him to do so if the game state allowed.

Kieran Trippier was a doubt heading into that game, and though was fit enough to start, he did limp off for Palmer just after the hour mark, with Saka moving to left-back.

We don't know the shape Trippier is in, but England have been crying out for a left-footed left back to come in and aid the balance of the team, so is this the game Southgate decides to gamble on Luke Shaw at 7/18.00? There has certainly been questions as to his inclusion, so perhaps this is now the time to restore that balance.

Indeed, with Switzerland playing a three/five at the back themselves, perhaps Southgate will opt to mirror their formation, give Luke Shaw an hour and also help provide extra cover for the new centre back who slots in. Should he do so, Cole Palmer's inclusion could be even more likely.

You can back both Shaw and Palmer to start against Switzerland at 47/148.00.