Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Opta Stats: Find 7/2, 6/1 and 9/1 last eight tips
Alex Boyes looks to the best Opta stats for quarter-final matches at Euro 2024 and picks out four early stat tips...
Fabian Ruiz has player of the tournament shout
Boring game expected in Euro 2016 final repeat?
Xhaka is more than a defensive midfielder these days
Spain v Germany - Saturday, 17:00
Prices not caught up with Ruiz
The Opta Stat:
"Spain's Fabián Ruiz has been involved in five goals in his last four games in all competitions (3 goals, 2 assists). He's both scored and assisted in two of his three games at EURO 2024 so far - no player has ever done so in three different games at a single edition of the UEFA European Championship."
Portugal v France - Saturday, 20:00
Bore draw?
The Opta Stat:
"France players have failed to score a single goal from open play in their last five matches, with their three goals at EURO 2024 so far coming as two own goals and a penalty from Kylian Mbappé. Not since a run of five internationals between March and September 2013 have France seen their players fail to score from open play in as many matches. Indeed, France have an expected goals against tally of just 2.63 at EURO 2024 - the lowest of any side in the quarter-final, and second lowest at the tournament overall after Serbia (2.57)."
England v Switzerland - Saturday, 17:00
Remember him?
The Opta Stat:
"Granit Xhaka has created more chances (8), completed more passes (254) and made more line breaking passes (51) than any other Switzerland player so far at EURO 2024."
