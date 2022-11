England captain Kane to strike before World Cup

City to knockout Chelsea in clash of night

Atletico to get much-needed win

Get a Bundesliga bet on Leipzig

Nottingham Forest 3.9 v Tottenham 1.94; The Draw 3.8

19:45

Dan Fitch says: "Forest have improved in recent weeks and there is pressure on Tottenham to go through here, with even their victories looking unconvincing in recent weeks. With lots of injuries it's impossible for Antonio Conte to experiment too much and Harry Kane should start.

"Kane now has 11 goals in 14 Premier League games after the 2-1 loss to Liverpool and looks big at 2.2 to score."

Manchester City 1.51 v Chelsea 6.6; The Draw 4.8

20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Dan Fitch says: "Manchester City return to action in a competition that they have been hugely successful in over recent seasons.

"Starting with their victory over Swansea in the 2014 EFL Cup final, City have won the trophy in six of the last nine seasons. Only last season's winners Liverpool (nine wins) have won this competition more often than Manchester City (eight). While City clearly have bigger targets this season, history confirms them as a club that takes this competition seriously.

"Of course, that's an attitude that's easy to take when you have a deep squad and can rotate extensively, while still fielding a strong side. Pep Guardiola will no doubt have one eye on Saturday's match with Brentford, which is City's last outing before the season breaks for the World Cup."

RB Leipzig 181 v Freiburg 4.77/2, the Draw 4.216/5

19:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "Marco Rose has won all seven of his home games in charge of Leipzig, and on Saturday his side won 3-1 at Hoffenheim, which was an impressive and eye-catching result. French forward Christopher Nkunku continues to power their progress - he has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term, having banged in 35 last season.

"Freiburg continue to punch above their weight. They won their Europa League group, and they are in the Champions League spots after 13 matchdays. However, there are signs that they are slowing down on the road - they were crushed 5-0 at Bayern recently, and they were held to draws at Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin."

Mallorca 3.95 v Atletico Madrid 2.24; The Draw 3.3

20:30

Live on La LigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Dan Fitch says: "Atletico Madrid will be looking to end this section of the season on a high, when they travel to Mallorca on Wednesday.

"Though third in La Liga, Atletico's position is more down to the lack of competition rather than their own consistency. They come into this game without a win in four (D2 L2). At the weekend they went 1-0 down at home to an Espanyol team reduced to 10-men, before Joao Felix equalised to make it 1-1.

"Mallorca are 12th in the table, after their 2-0 win at Villarreal on Sunday. As impressive as that win was, they have generally lost to the top teams this season, including Betis, Barcelona and Sevilla at home. An away win and both teams to score at 5.5 look overpriced, with goals from both teams landing in each of Atletico's last six games."