Villa backed to beat Man Utd again

Juves troubles to continue in Serie A

Bet on Betis for La Liga success

Manchester United 1.63 v Aston Villa 5.3; The Draw 4.0

20:00

Dan Fitch says: "Manchester United have the chance to exact some swift vengeance on Aston Villa, after losing 3-1 to the Birmingham club over the weekend.

"We have to expect that Unai Emery will go with a strong side as he looks to build momentum. Go for a repeat of over 2.5 goals and both teams to score to land at 2.02."

Hellas Verona 5.59/2 v Juventus 1.774/5, the Draw 3.9

17:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "After beating Inter 2-0 on Sunday, Juventus will undoubtedly be in good spirits when they visit the Bentegodi on Thursday evening.

"The hosts boast the worst defence in Serie A after conceding 26 goals in the opening 13 rounds of action, while also allowing their opponents to score 2+ goals in each of their last eight games."

Valencia 2.28 v Betis 3.6; The Draw 3.4

Thursday 10 November, 19:00

Live on La LigaTV and Viaplay Sports 1

Dan Fitch says: "Betis come into this match against Valencia on Thursday, off the back of a gruelling Seville derby.

"A Jesus Navas own goal gave Betis the lead just before the break, shortly after Sevilla were reduced to 10-men. Yet the sendings off of Nabil Fekir and Borja Inglesias either side of half-time, gave Sevilla the advantage, which they exploited with an 81st minute equaliser.

"Valencia drew 1-1 at Sociedad. That might seem a decent result, but they had a man advantage for most of the match and are now without a win in five (D3 L2). With Betis unbeaten in five away games (W3 D2), back Betis double chance and under 3.5 goals at 1.95."

Lazio 1.654/6 v Lazio 5.95/1, the Draw 4.3100/30

19:45

Live on BT Sport 1

Chloe Beresford says: "Things have begun to truly click for Maurizio Sarri and Lazio, with only two sides (Milan and Napoli) having scored more goals than their tally of 25 so far this season, despite Ciro Immobile missing significant time through injury.

"They have been equally impressive at the other end of the field too, keeping a clean sheet in seven of their last eight matches, while only Juve (7) have conceded fewer than their tally of 8 goals against so far this term.

"Lazio have been winning at both half time and full time in five of their last seven matches in Serie A, while their next opponents have lost three of their last four and have slumped to 15th in the table."