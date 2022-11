Milinkovic-Savic leads Serie A for assists

Data hints at big Lazio win

Bet Builder double at close to 4/1

The on-song Nicolo Barella came up trumps for this column on Wednesday night and it's another in-form player we're turning to in search of Thursday profits.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a key man in Lazio's rise to third place in Serie A and he looks a big price at 11/4 for an assist against lowly Monza.

The Serb has a league-leading seven assists so far this season, managing at least one in six of his 12 games so far.

It's not hard to envisage the hosts scoring a few in this game either.

Monza have collected just four away points thus far and are conceding, on average, more than two goals per away game.

They've already faced the top two (Napoli and AC Milan) away and have shipped four goals on each occasion, while they also let in three at sixth-placed Roma.

It's also worth noting that Lazio have already beaten Monza's fellow bottom-six sides Spezia and Cremonese 4-0.

The hosts could also be boosted by the return of star striker Ciro Immobile for this one - that would surely increase the chances of Milinkovic-Savic assisting again, not to mention Lazio's victory hopes.

A home win looks a confident pick and doubled up with the assist bet in a Bet Builder, it pays a little shy of 4/1.

For those seeking bigger, try Lazio to cover the -1 handicap - six of their eight wins have been by at least two clear goals.

