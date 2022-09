Arsenal v Tottenham: Back goals in entertaining North London Derby



Arsenal 2.1411/10 v Tottenham 3.613/5, the Draw 3.814/5

12:30

Live on BT Sport 1

Mark O'Haire says: "Arsenal have won two of the last three Premier League meetings with Tottenham (W2-D0-L1) and taken top honours in each of their most recent two head-to-heads at The Emirates. The Gunners boast a super strong long-term return when hosting Spurs, suffering a solitary league defeat in the duos past 29 encounters here (W17-D11-L1), last losing back in 2010.

"Arsenal are a point clear at the summit of the embryonic league standings following an almost flawless start (W6-D0-L1). The Gunners are joint-second on Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG) ratio, suggesting the hosts are flying high on merit. However, their home record against top-six finishers reads just W6-D2-L7 under Mikel Arteta's watch

"Tottenham are one of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this term (W5-D2-L0), with only Manchester City (23) netting more goals than Antonio Conte's side (18). Spurs are aiming to remain unbeaten in their opening eight EPL outings for just the second occasion, whilst the visitors have W8-D6-L3 in road trips under the Italian's stewardship."

RB Leipzig v Bochum: Nkunku to end goal drought

RB Leipzig 1.282/7 v Bochum 12.5, the Draw 7.06/1

14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Kevin Hatchard says: "Bochum have turned to former Vitesse coach Thomas Letsch, who is saying all the right things about communication and cohesion. However, this is his first head coach's job in the German top flight, and in terms of technical quality and proven track record in the Bundesliga, I believe he's working with the worst squad in the league.

"RB Leipzig have been inconsistent since former Dortmund and Gladbach boss Marco Rose took charge. They beat Dortmund 3-0, and then lost 3-0 at Gladbach, as Rose underwent a weird reunion tour. There's no doubt that Leipzig are stacked with attacking talent, and I can't see how Bochum will contain the likes of Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku."

Blackpool v Norwich: Back Canaries to take three points

Blackpool 4.47/2 v Norwich 1.9420/21, the Draw 3.814/5

15:00

Jack Critchley says: "Blackpool come off the back of two tough away trips in which they failed to pick up a single point and Michael Appleton's side will be glad to get back to Bloomfield Road. Despite a return to those familiar surroundings, this is unlikely to be a straightforward 90 minutes for the goal-shy Seasiders.

"With Norwich having fired in the second highest number of shots on target in the division (53) so far, the visitors are unlikely to draw a blank on the Lancashire coast.

"Dean Smith's side weren't at their best prior to the international break and there are still question marks surrounding the promotion credentials of the Canaries. However, they have plenty of individual talent with both Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki likely to give Marvin Ekpiteta and Rhys Williams the run around on Saturday afternoon."

Premier League Predictions: Opta stats number crunch MD8

Alex Boyes uses Opta Stats for Saturday's Premier League to recommend bets. Here are two:

"Crystal Palace have drawn more games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18). Of managers to have taken charge of at least 40 Premier League games, only Micky Adams (42%) has drawn a higher share than Palace boss Patrick Vieira (41% - 18/44). The Eagles, however, have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games (W4 D4), going down 2-0 against Arsenal in the opening game of the season."

"This will be Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi's first ever Premier League game in charge; each of the previous five managers whose first game came against Liverpool at Anfield have lost - David Pleat in August 1995 (0-1), Chris Hutchings in August 2000 (0-1), Ronald Koeman in August 2014 (1-2), Daniel Farke in August 2019 (1-4) and Marcelo Bielsa in September 2020 (3-4). Liverpool, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League games at Anfield (W20 D6), though in the 11 games in which they've conceded, they've conceded the first goal eight times, including each of the last six."

Inter v Roma: Back Belotti to strike

Inter 2.166/5 v Roma 3.814/5, the Draw 3.613/5

17:00

Chloe Beresford says: "This match sees two teams with wildly contrasting styles go head to head with Inter, who have won each of their last seven home games, having seen over 2.5 goals in 13 of their last 14 games in Serie A.

At the same time, Roma have only conceded seven goals in their first seven games, and four of those came in a 0-4 loss to Udinese on September 4, with Jose Mourinho continuing to improve the Giallorossi defence.

"Meanwhile, Andrea Belotti has scored four goals in his career against Inter, with all four coming in away games at San Siro."

West Ham v Wolves: Tense tussle will be short on fun

West Ham 2.01/1 v Wolves 4.47/2, the Draw 3.613/5

17:30

Live Sky Sports Premier League

Kevin Hatchard says: "If you look at the underlying data, there isn't much to choose between these sides, and I can't get behind West Ham at evens in the Match Odds market. They have won just once in the league and they have a clutch of players who are either adjusting to the Premier League or are on poor form. Opta tell us that the Hammers are winless in their last six PL home matches, their worst run since 2003.

"You could use the Bet Builder feature on the Sportsbook (see Bet Builder offer below) to back Wolves/Draw Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals at 2.53, and if you want to boost it further you can throw in a card for Diego Costa.

"The striker will be pumped up, it'll be a physical battle, and Costa has picked up 96 yellow cards and four reds across his last 354 appearances at club level. That's pretty much a card every three-and-a-half games."

Sevilla v Atletico Madrid: Struggling sides will both score

Sevilla 3.211/5 v Atletico Madrid 2.6213/8, the Draw 3.259/4

17:30

Live on Premier Sports 1

Dan Fitch says: "Two teams that have been fixtures in La Liga's top four meet on Saturday, with neither Sevilla or Atletico having got off to a good start to this campaign.

"It's Sevilla that have made the most disappointing start, with Julen Lopetegui's team currently 15th in the table. There has at least been signs of improvement, with Sevilla beating Espanyol and drawing away at Villarreal, prior to the international break. Atletico's last two games saw them defeated on both occasions, losing 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and then suffering a 2-1 defeat in the Madrid derby, leaving them seventh in La Liga (P6 W3 D1 L2).

"With neither team in reliable form, it's best to swerve the result. Five of Sevilla's six La Liga games have seen both teams to score land, which makes the price of 2.01/1 seem generous."