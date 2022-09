Schalke have only won once in the league this season

Schalke v Augsburg

Sunday 02 October, 16:30

It's been a curious start to the season for Augsburg. New coach Enrico Maassen is trying to convert a traditionally defensive side into something more progressive, and that has led to some ups and downs. Wins over Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have caught the eye, but there have also been four defeats across the first seven matches in the league.

Augsburg are chasing a third straight win in the top flight, something our friends at Opta tell us they haven't managed since 2019. They are also looking to keep three straight Bundesliga clean sheets for the first time in nearly six years. The attack-minded four-man forward line of Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner, Mergim Berisha (who scored the winner against Bayern) and Ermedin Demirovic is posing a genuine threat, and at the other end goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz is in the form of his life.

Schalke suffered an anaemic 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby, as Youssoufa Moukoko headed a late winner. The Royal Blues offered virtually nothing in attack, and it was only heroics from goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow that kept BVB at bay until the only goal was scored. Schalke's only win this season was against rock-bottom Bochum, and they have conceded 14 goals across their seven league games. Coach Frank Kramer has not yet shown he can play effective attacking football at this level, having taken down Arminia Bielefeld in yawn-inducing fashion last term.

I see no reason why Schalke are priced at evens here. They have a similar squad to Augsburg in terms of quality, and the visitors have already won at Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen this term. I'll happily lay the hosts at 2.01/1.

Nkunku to end goal drought

RB Leipzig v Bochum

Saturday 01 October, 14:30

After an underwhelming set of summer transfers and the deterioration of their relationship with coach Thomas Reis, Bochum were always likely to struggle this term. After losing their first six league games they fired Reis, before picking up their first point in a draw with Köln. Bochum have the joint-worst attacking record in the division, and the worst defensive tally too.

Bochum have turned to former Vitesse coach Thomas Letsch, who is saying all the right things about communication and cohesion. However, this is his first head coach's job in the German top flight, and in terms of technical quality and proven track record in the Bundesliga, I believe he's working with the worst squad in the league.

RB Leipzig have been inconsistent since former Dortmund and Gladbach boss Marco Rose took charge. They beat Dortmund 3-0, and then lost 3-0 at Gladbach, as Rose underwent a weird reunion tour. There's no doubt that Leipzig are stacked with attacking talent, and I can't see how Bochum will contain the likes of Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku (the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Year, no less) is on a five-game goalless streak for Leipzig, but he is still getting into promising positions, and I believe he's a good bet in the To Score market at 2.226/5. He already has four league goals from an Infogol xG figure of 3.56. Opta tell us that Leipzig have won all seven of their competitive meetings with Bochum, and I expect that streak to continue. You could use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine a Leipzig win with an Nkunku goal at 2.186/5, but this is an occasion where the Exchange is simply offering us better value (as it often does).

Hertha can maintain momentum

Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim

Sunday 02 October, 14:30

Just after the final whistle in Mainz a fortnight or so ago, Hertha Berlin midfielder Lucas Tousart hammered his fists against the turf at the MEWA Arena. Hertha were seconds away from a deserved 1-0 win at Mainz, only for Anthony Caci to slam a loose ball into the bottom corner and snatch a point for the hosts.

I've felt for quite a while now that Hertha are a far better proposition these days under coach Sandro Schwarz than their results suggest. They now have a clear structure with and without the ball, and the front three of Wilfried Kanga, Chidera Ejuke and Dodi Lukebakio has plenty of promise. Hertha are unbeaten in their last three games, and although many fans fear they will once again be embroiled in a relegation battle, I think they'll end up surviving with room to spare.

Hoffenheim have generally started well under new coach Andre Breitenreiter, but they still struggle on the road. The Sinsheim side has collected just three points from three road matches, and they have only won one of their last seven away games at this level.

You can back Hertha +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.845/6, which means that if the game is drawn we get a half-win, but it's a full payout if Hertha take all three points.