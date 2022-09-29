</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a>
<time datetime="2022-09-29">29 September 2022</time>
3 min read

Bundesliga Tips: Maasen's men to avoid defeat Hatchard has a trio of selections for us. Schalke have only won once in the league this season Bochum have the league's worst defence Hoffenheim have only won one of their last seven BL away games Hosts too short to take the win Schalke v Augsburg Sunday 02 October, 16:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video It's been a curious start to the season for Augsburg. New coach Enrico Maassen is trying to convert a traditionally defensive side into something more progressive, and that has led to some ups and downs. Wins over Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have caught the eye, but there have also been four defeats across the first seven matches in the league. Augsburg are chasing a third straight win in the top flight, something our friends at Opta tell us they haven't managed since 2019. They are also looking to keep three straight Bundesliga clean sheets for the first time in nearly six years. The attack-minded four-man forward line of Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner, Mergim Berisha (who scored the winner against Bayern) and Ermedin Demirovic is posing a genuine threat, and at the other end goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz is in the form of his life. Schalke suffered an anaemic 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby, as Youssoufa Moukoko headed a late winner. The Royal Blues offered virtually nothing in attack, and it was only heroics from goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow that kept BVB at bay until the only goal was scored. Schalke's only win this season was against rock-bottom Bochum, and they have conceded 14 goals across their seven league games. Coach Frank Kramer has not yet shown he can play effective attacking football at this level, having taken down Arminia Bielefeld in yawn-inducing fashion last term. I see no reason why Schalke are priced at evens here. They have a similar squad to Augsburg in terms of quality, and the visitors have already won at Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen this term. I'll happily lay the hosts at [2.0]. Nkunku to end goal drought RB Leipzig v Bochum Saturday 01 October, 14:30 Live on Betfair Live Video After an underwhelming set of summer transfers and the deterioration of their relationship with coach Thomas Reis, Bochum were always likely to struggle this term. After losing their first six league games they fired Reis, before picking up their first point in a draw with Köln. Bochum have the joint-worst attacking record in the division, and the worst defensive tally too. Bochum have turned to former Vitesse coach Thomas Letsch, who is saying all the right things about communication and cohesion. However, this is his first head coach's job in the German top flight, and in terms of technical quality and proven track record in the Bundesliga, I believe he's working with the worst squad in the league. RB Leipzig have been inconsistent since former Dortmund and Gladbach boss Marco Rose took charge. They beat Dortmund 3-0, and then lost 3-0 at Gladbach, as Rose underwent a weird reunion tour. There's no doubt that Leipzig are stacked with attacking talent, and I can't see how Bochum will contain the likes of Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai and Christopher Nkunku. Nkunku (the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Year, no less) is on a five-game goalless streak for Leipzig, but he is still getting into promising positions, and I believe he's a good bet in the To Score market at [2.22]. He already has four league goals from an Infogol xG figure of 3.56. Opta tell us that Leipzig have won all seven of their competitive meetings with Bochum, and I expect that streak to continue. You could use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine a Leipzig win with an Nkunku goal at [2.18], but this is an occasion where the Exchange is simply offering us better value (as it often does). Hertha can maintain momentum Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim Sunday 02 October, 14:30 Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video Just after the final whistle in Mainz a fortnight or so ago, Hertha Berlin midfielder Lucas Tousart hammered his fists against the turf at the MEWA Arena. Hertha were seconds away from a deserved 1-0 win at Mainz, only for Anthony Caci to slam a loose ball into the bottom corner and snatch a point for the hosts. I've felt for quite a while now that Hertha are a far better proposition these days under coach Sandro Schwarz than their results suggest. They now have a clear structure with and without the ball, and the front three of Wilfried Kanga, Chidera Ejuke and Dodi Lukebakio has plenty of promise. Hertha are unbeaten in their last three games, and although many fans fear they will once again be embroiled in a relegation battle, I think they'll end up surviving with room to spare. Hoffenheim have generally started well under new coach Andre Breitenreiter, but they still struggle on the road. The Sinsheim side has collected just three points from three road matches, and they have only won one of their last seven away games at this level. Augsburg coach Enrico Maassen is in his first Bundesliga season class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The Bundesliga is back, and Kevin Hatchard has a trio of selections for us.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"Augsburg look a lot more dangerous since Maassen's tactical tweaks, and they have already won at Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen."</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203316720">Lay Schalke v Augsburg at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li>Schalke have only won once in the league this season</li> <li>Bochum have the league's worst defence</li> <li>Hoffenheim have only won one of their last seven BL away games</li> <p><strong><h2>Hosts too short to take the win</h2></strong></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203316720">Schalke v Augsburg</a></strong><br> <strong>Sunday 02 October, 16:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p> <p>It's been a curious start to the season for Augsburg. New coach <strong>Enrico Maassen</strong> is trying to convert a traditionally defensive side into something more progressive, and that has led to some ups and downs. Wins over Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have caught the eye, but there have also been four defeats across the first seven matches in the league. </p> <p>Augsburg are <strong>chasing a third straight win</strong> in the top flight, something our friends at Opta tell us they haven't managed since 2019. They are also looking to keep three straight Bundesliga clean sheets for the first time in nearly six years. The attack-minded four-man forward line of Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner, Mergim Berisha (who scored the winner against Bayern) and Ermedin Demirovic is posing a genuine threat, and at the other end goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz is in the form of his life. </p> <p>Schalke suffered an anaemic 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby, as Youssoufa Moukoko headed a late winner. The Royal Blues offered virtually nothing in attack, and it was only heroics from goalkeeper <strong>Alexander Schwolow</strong> that kept BVB at bay until the only goal was scored. Schalke's only win this season was against rock-bottom Bochum, and they have conceded 14 goals across their seven league games. Coach <strong>Frank Kramer</strong> has not yet shown he can play effective attacking football at this level, having taken down Arminia Bielefeld in yawn-inducing fashion last term.</p> <p>I see no reason why Schalke are priced at evens here. They have a similar squad to Augsburg in terms of quality, and the visitors have already won at Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen this term. I'll happily <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203316720">lay the hosts</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>.</p> <p><strong><h2>Nkunku to end goal drought</h2></strong></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203316161">RB Leipzig v Bochum</a></strong> <br> <strong>Saturday 01 October, 14:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Betfair Live Video</strong></p> <p>After an underwhelming set of summer transfers and the deterioration of their relationship with coach Thomas Reis, Bochum were always likely to struggle this term. After <strong>losing their first six league games</strong> they fired Reis, before picking up their first point in a draw with Köln. Bochum have the joint-worst attacking record in the division, and the worst defensive tally too.</p> <p>Bochum have turned to former Vitesse coach <strong>Thomas Letsch,</strong> who is saying all the right things about communication and cohesion. However, this is his first head coach's job in the German top flight, and in terms of technical quality and proven track record in the Bundesliga, I believe he's working with the worst squad in the league. </p> <p>RB Leipzig have been inconsistent since former Dortmund and Gladbach boss <strong>Marco Rose</strong> took charge. They beat Dortmund 3-0, and then lost 3-0 at Gladbach, as Rose underwent a weird reunion tour. There's no doubt that Leipzig are stacked with attacking talent, and I can't see how Bochum will contain the likes of Timo Werner, Dominik Szoboszlai and <strong>Christopher Nkunku.</strong></p> <p>Nkunku (the reigning Bundesliga Player of the Year, no less) is on a five-game goalless streak for Leipzig, but he is still getting into promising positions, and I believe he's a good bet in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203316207">To Score</a></strong> market at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>. He already has four league goals from an Infogol xG figure of 3.56. <strong>Opta</strong> tell us that Leipzig have won all seven of their competitive meetings with Bochum, and I expect that streak to continue. You could use the Sportsbook's <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/german-bundesliga/rb-leipzig-v-bochum/31740299">Bet Builder</a></strong> to combine a Leipzig win with an Nkunku goal at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.18</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>, but this is an occasion where the Exchange is simply offering us better value (as it often does).</p> <p><strong><h2>Hertha can maintain momentum</h2></strong></p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203317014">Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim</a></strong><br> <strong>Sunday 02 October, 14:30</strong><br> <strong>Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video</strong></p> <p>Just after the final whistle in Mainz a fortnight or so ago, Hertha Berlin midfielder Lucas Tousart hammered his fists against the turf at the MEWA Arena. Hertha were seconds away from a deserved 1-0 win at Mainz, only for Anthony Caci to slam a loose ball into the bottom corner and snatch a point for the hosts. </p> <p>I've felt for quite a while now that Hertha are a far better proposition these days under coach <strong>Sandro Schwarz</strong> than their results suggest. They now have a clear structure with and without the ball, and the front three of Wilfried Kanga, Chidera Ejuke and Dodi Lukebakio has plenty of promise. Hertha are unbeaten in their last three games, and although many fans fear they will once again be embroiled in a relegation battle, I think they'll end up surviving with room to spare.</p> <p>Hoffenheim have generally started well under new coach <strong>Andre Breitenreiter</strong>, but they still struggle on the road. Kevin Hatchard Bundesliga 2022-23 P/L

Points Staked: 21
Points Returned: 19.63
P/L: -1.37 points Lay Schalke v Augsburg at 2.0
Back Christopher Nkunku to score for RB Leipzig v Bochum at 2.22
Back Hertha Berlin +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap v Hoffenheim at 1.84 class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203316207">Back Christopher Nkunku to score for RB Leipzig v Bochum at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b></a></strong><br> <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203317063">Back Hertha Berlin +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap v Hoffenheim at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.84</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b></a></strong></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.203316207" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>German Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Bochum (Player To Score)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 1 October, 2.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Timo Werner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Timo Werner" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="2.16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7639562">2.16</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yussuf Poulsen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yussuf Poulsen" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="2.16" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8910496">2.16</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christopher Nkunku</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christopher Nkunku" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="2.22" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10060422">2.22</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andre Silva</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andre Silva" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="2.32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18056585">2.32</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dominik Szoboszlai</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dominik Szoboszlai" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="2.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18353684">2.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emil Forsberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emil Forsberg" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="2.66" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7538282">2.66</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Halstenberg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Halstenberg" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="4.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8047046">4.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Benjamin Henrichs</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Benjamin Henrichs" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="5.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10576881">5.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xaver Schlager</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xaver Schlager" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="5.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="11980194">5.4</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hugo Novoa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hugo Novoa" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="5.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35513913">5.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Amadou Haidara</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Amadou Haidara" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="5.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13765242">5.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Philipp Hofmann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Philipp Hofmann" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="5.3" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7969875">5.3</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Simon Zoller</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Simon Zoller" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="5.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7971941">5.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Willi Orban</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Willi Orban" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="6.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7973790">6.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Silvere Ganvoula</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Silvere Ganvoula" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="6.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13634811">6.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Raum</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Raum" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="7.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13463081">7.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Kampl</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Kampl" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="8.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7965123">8.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Josko Gvardiol</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Josko Gvardiol" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="8.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26784127">8.2</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gerrit Holtmann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gerrit Holtmann" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="8.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16383165">8.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christopher Antwi-Adjei</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christopher Antwi-Adjei" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="9.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21850301">9.6</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sanoussy Ba</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sanoussy Ba" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46870040">10.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tarsis Bonga</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tarsis Bonga" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36141029">9.8</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Abdou Diallo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Abdou Diallo" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16383171">12.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordi Osei-Tutu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordi Osei-Tutu" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="12" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16122834">12</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kevin Stoger</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kevin Stoger" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6623486">12.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Philipp Forster</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Philipp Forster" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="12.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21331508">12.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mohamed Simakan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mohamed Simakan" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25412746">15</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anthony Losilla</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anthony Losilla" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7956982">17</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Osterhage</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Osterhage" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="18.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40511832">18.5</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jacek Goralski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jacek Goralski" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14612123">20</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Saidy Janko</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Saidy Janko" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8862904">30</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vasilios Lampropoulos</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vasilios Lampropoulos" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7973413">34</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ivan Ordets</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ivan Ordets" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="8847822">34</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danilo Soares</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danilo Soares" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="34" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21331627">34</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tim Oermann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tim Oermann" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47617701">40</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mohammed Tolba</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mohammed Tolba" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47269114">40</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cristian Gamboa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cristian Gamboa" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6710392">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erhan Masovic</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erhan Masovic" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="48" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13642000">48</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jannes Horn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jannes Horn" data-market_id="1.203316207" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10739431">95</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davinson Sanchez</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eric Dier</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Japhet Tanganga</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cristian Romero</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Skipp</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Takehiro Tomiyasu</td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Sunday 2 October, 4.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Schalke 04</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Schalke 04" data-market_id="1.203316720" data-price="2.04" data-side="back" data-selection_id="44517">2.04</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Schalke 04" data-market_id="1.203316720" data-price="2.1" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="44517">2.1</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Augsburg</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Augsburg" data-market_id="1.203316720" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="498560">3.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Augsburg" data-market_id="1.203316720" data-price="4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="498560">4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Draw</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.203316720" data-price="3.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58805">3.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Draw" data-market_id="1.203316720" data-price="4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="58805">4</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a Read past articles

Football Bet of the Day: Everybody loves Chris
Saturday Football Tips: Back repeat offenders to sin again
Football Bet of the Day: Sandro's boys can avoid defeat 