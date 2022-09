Struggling sides will both score

Sevilla 3.185/40 v Atletico Madrid 2.68/5; The Draw 3.39/4

Saturday 1 October, 17:30

Live on La Liga TV

Two teams that have been fixtures in La Liga's top four meet on Saturday, with neither Sevilla or Atletico having got off to a good start to this campaign.

It's Sevilla that have made the most disappointing start, with Julen Lopetegui's team currently 15th in the table. There has at least been signs of improvement, with Sevilla beating Espanyol and drawing away at Villarreal, prior to the international break. Atletico's last two games saw them defeated on both occasions, losing 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and then suffering a 2-1 defeat in the Madrid derby, leaving them seventh in La Liga (P6 W3 D1 L2).

With neither team in reliable form, it's best to swerve the result. Five of Sevilla's six La Liga games have seen both teams to score land, which makes the price of 2.01/1 seem generous.

Back both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid to score @ 2.0

Go for bet that has landed in Barca's last five

Mallorca 10.09/1 v Barcelona 1.374/11; The Draw 5.59/2

Saturday 1 October, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV

Barcelona take their unbeaten La Liga record (P6 W5 D1) to Mallorca on Saturday night.

Their fine form leaves Barca in second place in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid. Xavi did see his team lose their first game of the season when they were defeated 2-0 at Bayern Munich, but they bounced back with at 3-0 home win against Elche.

Mallorca have made a solid start and are tenth after six games (W2 D2 L2), but it's hard to see them containing Barcelona. A bet of a Barca win, Lewandowski to score and over 2.5 goals has landed in each of their last five La Liga games and can be backed again at 2.186/5.

Back Barcelona to beat Mallorca, Lewandowski to score and over 2.5 goals @ 2.18

Betis great value to grab another win

Celta Vigo 2.588/5 v Real Betis 2.962/1; The Draw 3.55/2

Sunday 2 October, 15:15

Live on La Liga TV

The closest team to Spain's big two are currently Real Betis, who travel to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Third in La Liga, Betis' only defeat this season came narrowly away at Real Madrid. They have won all five of their other league games, coming from behind to win 2-1 at Girona in their last outing. Betis have also won both of their Europa League matches.

Another victory seems likely against a Celta Vigo team that are 13th in La Liga and have suffered defeats by three goal margins against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia, already this season. Though it's tempting to throw some goals into the mix, the price of 2.962/1 for Betis to simply win, is big enough to stick with that.

Back Real Betis to beat Celta Vigo @ 2.96

Perfect Real Madrid take on team in fifth

Real Madrid 1.351/3 v Osasuna 10.09/1; The Draw 5.95/1

Sunday 2 October, 20:00

Live on La Liga TV

Osasuna are the latest team to take on a Real Madrid side that have made a perfect start to the season.

Taking into account their European Super Cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt, six La Liga games and two Champions League outings, Real Madrid have won nine games from nine this season. Carlo Ancelotti has been rotating his squad masterfully, with his team coping even without the talismanic talents of Karim Benzema in their most recent matches.

Benzema is back in training, giving Madrid a further boost, which will be handy against in-form Osasuna. The visitors are fifth in La Liga (W4 D0 L2) and tend to keep things reasonably tight. A Real Madrid win and under 3.5 goals is 1.9210/11.